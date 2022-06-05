How to complete FIFA 22 Lorenzo Pellegrini SBC: TOTS special card

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Serie A TOTS SBC card for Roma FC talisman Lorenzo Pellegrini. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FIFA 22 Serie A Team of the Season was revealed on June 3, and as the name suggests, it includes the best performers in the league throughout the season. However, a few extra additions are available by completing SBCs, including Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Pellegrini’s Serie A TOTS SBC is significantly better than his standard 81 OVR gold card. Not only does it have 92 OVR, but it also has +13 Pace, +17 Shooting, +13 Passing, +13 Dribbling, +13 Defending, and +10 Physicality.

FIFA 22 Lorenzo Pellegrini TOTS SBC

Pellegrini TOTS SBC in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Lorenzo Pellegrini TOTS SBC

Although TOTS SBC cards are among the most impressive, the requirements needed to complete them aren’t too demanding. Lorenzo Pellegrini’s isn’t any different. You only need to submit two squads to complete it.

Italy

Number of players from Italy: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Serie A

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Lorenzo Pellegrini TOTS SBC cost

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s Serie A TOTS SBC card is super cheap. It will only set you back 80,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 85,000 on Xbox, and 90,000 on PC/Origin. These prices can fluctuate, but not by a significant amount.

The card is also only available until June 9. So, you’ll have less than a week to snap it up. However, considering the requirements are an absolute breeze, you shouldn’t have any problems getting it done on time!