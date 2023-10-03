EA FC 24: How to complete RTTK Francis Coquelin SBC – Solution & cost
Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the new RTTK Francis Coquelin SBC in Football Ultimate Team, including requirements and the cost.
The EA FC 24 RTTK promo continued on October 3, when the FUT team released a new SBC that features Villarreal CF CM Francis Coquelin.
The Frenchman could pair very well with some of the better defenders of the game like Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde. But, how can you get the new 85 OVR Coquelin?
Here’s a look at the requirements for his SBC, plus solutions.
SBC Requirements
There are two teams that need to be completed in order to get the RTTK Francis Coquelin card in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:
France
- France players: Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR
- Reward: Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Min. 1
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR
- Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack
Both lineups require eleven players.
How to complete SBC
Here are solutions for the RTTK Francis Coquelin SBC:
France
- CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- CM Clara Mateo (84 OVR)
- CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)
- CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)
- LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)
- CDM Koke (84 OVR)
- GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)
- CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)
- GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)
- GK Alyssa Naeher (83 OVR)
- GK Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (83 OVR)
This part of this SBC will cost 14,000 Coins.
LaLiga
- CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)
- GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)
- CM Luis Alberto (84 OVR)
- CM Clara Mateo (84 OVR)
- CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)
- CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)
- LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)
- CDM Koke (84 OVR)
- GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)
- CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)
- GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)
This collection of players will cost about 35,000 Coins, according to FUTBIN. In total, expect to pay around 50,000 Coins for the RTTK Francis Coquelin SBC, depending on price fluctuation.
This SBC will expire on October 10, 2023.
