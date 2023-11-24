EA FC 24: How to complete Thunderstruck Frenkie de Jong SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a breakdown of how to complete the Thunderstruck Frenkie de Jong SBC in EA FC 24, including the requirements and cheap solutions.

Black Friday has arrived and that means the start of the Thunderstruck promo in EA FC 24. With it came new cards, as well as flash SBCs in Football Ultimate Team.

EA also dropped an 88 OVR Frenkie de Jong, one that’s obtainable via a new SBC that will be live for two weeks. This de Jong comes with seven PlayStyles, as well as 4-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes.

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the Thunderstruck Frenkie de Jong SBC.

SBC Requirements

There are three teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Thunderstruck Frenkie de Jong SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the three:

Netherlands

Netherlands players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

LaLiga

TOTW players: Min. 1

LaLiga players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87 OVR

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Thunderstruck Frenkie de Jong SBC:

Netherlands

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

CAM Lina Magull (87 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

ST Kolo Muani (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

CAM Linda Dallman (84 OVR)

CAM Amel Majri (84 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

CB Sven Botman (83 OVR)

This part of the Thunderstruck Frenkie de Jong SBC will cost around 60,000 Coins.

FC Barcelona

GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

RB Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

CAM Martin Ødegaard (87 OVR)

LW Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (86 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

ST Eugenie Le Sommer (84 OVR)

CDM Desiree Scott (84 OVR)

CAM Linda Dallman (84 OVR)

CAM Amel Majri (84 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

This part costs around 85,000 Coins.

LaLiga

CM Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

GK Jan Oblak (88 OVR)

GK Ederson (88 OVR)

TOTW Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (87 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

GK Becky Sauerbrunn (85 OVR)

GK Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)

CB Millie Bright (85 OVR)

CAM Florian Wirtz (85 OVR)

LW Phil Foden (85 OVR)

The last segment will cost around 170,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 310,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Thunderstruck Frenkie de Jong SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 8, 2023.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s EA Sports FC 24 content.

