EA FC 24: How to complete Storyline Cristhian Stuani Objectives challenge

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can complete the Storyline Cristhian Stuani Objectives challenge in FUT.

On January 5, EA FC 24 kicked off the Fire or Ice Versus promo in Football Ultimate Team. A new Objectives challenge was also added but it did not feature a Versus card as the main reward.

Instead, an 87 OVR Storyline card of Girona ST Cristhian Stuani was made available for a limited time. It’s a card with 92 SHO and six PlayStyles.

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the new Stuani challenge.

Full list of EA FC 24 Cristhian Stuani Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the Storyline Cristhian Stuani EA FC 24 Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

Score 8 : Score eight goals using players with min. 80 SHO in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score eight goals using players with min. 80 SHO in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (rewards are 500 XP and 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) LaLiga Masterpiece : Score and assist using LaLiga players in three separate Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score and assist using LaLiga players in three separate Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Fantastic Touch : Assist four goals using players with min. 80 DRI in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Assist four goals using players with min. 80 DRI in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Winning Feeling: Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. three LaLiga players in your Starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradable rewards.

Tips for completing Storyline Stuani Objectives

Squad Battles give players the best chance to get these done, as one can simply play and grind the Objectives without sweating too much in online play.

To wrap these up quickly, try stacking a FUT team with LaLiga attackers and midfielders. This will allow one to get these Objectives done with at or near the minimum time required.

Now, make sure to look for players that have either min. 80 SHO or DRI, or both. Memphis Depay, Morata, Oyarzabal, Angel Correa, and Ezequiel Avila all have SHO stats of 80 or higher and have relatively cheap base items.

Iago Aspas and Depay both have 80+ SHO and DRI, as do Correa and Rodrygo. Iker Munian and Brahim Diaz, meanwhile, have DRI stats of 80 or higher.

This challenge will expire on January 12 at 6 PM BST.

