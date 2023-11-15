EA FC 24: How to complete Moments Marcel Sabitzer SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the Moments Marcel Sabitzer SBC in Football Ultimate Team.

On November 15, the EA Sports FC team released a fresh Team of the Week and a new Squad Building Challenge that features one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga.

To celebrate his hat trick against Union Berlin during the 2019-20 campaign, an 85 OVR Moments Marcel Sabitzer is now available in FUT. It can be obtained via the completion of the aforementioned SBC.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Moments Marcel Sabitzer SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Moments Marcel Sabitzer SBC:

Bundesliga

ST Khadija Shaw (85 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

CB Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

ST Morata (83 OVR)

CB Alessio Romagnoli (83 OVR)

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Alana Cook (82 OVR)

This part of the Moments Marcel Sabitzer SBC will cost around 34,000 Coins.

85-Rated Squad

GK Sandra Panos (87 OVR)

CM Luka Modric (87 OVR)

GK Jane Campbell (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

LW Lieke Martens (84 OVR)

CB Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

CB Thiago Silva (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

RM SergeGnabry (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

This part costs around 65,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 100,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Moments Marcel Sabitzer SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 22, 2023.

