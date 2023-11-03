EA FC 24: How to complete Centurions Jarred Bowen Objectives challenge

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the new Centurions Jarred Bowen Objectives challenge in Football Ultimate Team.

On November 3, EA Sports kicked off the second week of the Centurions promo in EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team.

A new Objectives challenge went live as well, and the featured reward for it is an 86 OVR Centurions card of West Ham RM Jarred Bowen. This Bowen has three PlayStyles and 4-Star Skill Moves.

Here’s how to complete the Centurions Jarred Bowen Objectives challenge in EA FC 24.

EA Sports

Full list of Objectives

There are five separate challenges players will need to achieve in order to complete the Centurions Jarred Bowen Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in order to get each one done.

Here are the five Objectives:

Precision : Score six goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using English players (rewards are 500 XP and Gold Pack)

: Score six goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using English players (rewards are 500 XP and Gold Pack) Midfield Assistance : Assist three goals with midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and Small Mixed Players Pack)

: Assist three goals with midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and Small Mixed Players Pack) Premier League : Score or assist in three separate matches using Premier League players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is Small Gold Players Pack)

: Score or assist in three separate matches using Premier League players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is Small Gold Players Pack) Out of the Box : Score three goals from Outside the Box in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is Premium Gold Pack)

: Score three goals from Outside the Box in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is Premium Gold Pack) Win 8: Win six matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three English players in your Starting 11 (reward is Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradeable rewards.

Tips

First off, complete the EA FC 24 Centurions Jarred Bowen Objectives exclusively in Squad Battles. It’s much easier to get these Objectives done in single-player action, rather than have to deal with the grind within Rivals or FUT Champions.

Second, English players are a must for this challenge. Ideally, Premier League players like Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and James Maddison can be used to check multiple boxes for both the Premier League, Precision, and Win 8 Objectives.

This challenge will expire on November 10 at 6 PM GMT.

