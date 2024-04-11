How to be ‘En Garde’ when you catch fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Being ‘En Garde’ when you fish is one of the current Star Path duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley but how exactly can you complete this riddle of a task?

Star Paths are a big part of the Disney Dreamlight Valley experience as they shake up the duties you can complete during every major update in the cozy game, alongside your standard activities such as cooking, quests, and bonding with your favorite characters.

The latest pack of duties is part of the Monsters Inc. focused Lovely Monsters content, and there’s one particular task that’s quite perplexing. You’ll need to “Be ‘En Garde’ when you catch this fish” for one of the Star Path duties but what exactly does that mean and how can you succeed?

Gameloft To be ‘En Garde’ you’ll have to do some fishing!

How to be ‘En Garde’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the ‘En Garde’ duty, you need to catch x5 Swordfish in the game.

Swordfish can be found by fishing at Dazzle Beach during any time of day. Once you’ve made your way to Dazzle Beach with your trusty fishing rod in hand, search for the gold areas in the water as Swordfish spawn in them.

You’ll simply have to ensure you catch x5 Swordfish to complete the ‘En Garde’ duty on the Lovely Monsters Star Path. Asking a character to be your Fishing Companion is a good option for the task because you can catch more fish together, and your friendship will increase.

If you find yourself with some Swordfish, you can use them to cook the Lemon Garlic Swordfish recipe, consume it to restore +1,500 Energy or sell it for 700 Gold.

