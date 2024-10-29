Everything we know about the Royal Net in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley Storybook Vale expansion introduces a brand new tool: the Royal Net.

Much like A Rift in Time introduced the Royal Hourglass, DDV’s next expansion brings a fresh tool to go with your shovel and pickaxe: a net. As you might expect, you’ll use it to catch critters – but not the usual kind.

In this guide, we’ll go over what the Royal Net does, the requirements to get this tool, and what you’ll be catching with it.

What is the Royal Net?

Gameloft A new tool to fidget with.

The Royal Net is tool introduced in The Storybook Vale expansion for capturing the scattered pages of the Lorekeeper. These pages have taken on a life of their own, transforming into adorable, ancient origami-like creatures known as snippets.

According to Gameloft, “Players will have the new Royal Net to aid them. Why a net? Well, the snippets haven’t just scattered with the wind. They’ve come to life in the form of snippets, which are ancient and origami creatures that you have to capture.”

Is the Royal Net part of the base game?

Unfortunately, just like the Hourglass, the Royal Net isn’t available in the base game.

If you want to get your hands on this tool, you’ll need to purchase and explore the Storybook Vale expansion pass.

It’s unlikely the Royal Net will be handed to you as soon as you start The Storybook Vale expansion. We’ll keep you posted on the route to unlock it when the DLC drops.

What are Snippets?

Gameloft Gotta catch them all.

These charming little creatures hang out around the Vale, and while most are easy to find, some rare ones will only appear back in Dreamlight Valley. They may be cute, but don’t underestimate them; they can be tricky to catch.

Each snippet has a unique capture method, which adds a puzzle element to your gameplay. Once you capture them, you’ll engage in a puzzle mini-game to restore the Lorekeeper’s pages. Completing these mini-games allows you to unlock stunning tapestries that depict classic Disney and Pixar stories – perfect for decorating your in-game home.

That’s everything you need to know about the Royal Net. If you want to catch up on everything that was announced in the showcase, as well as the upcoming updates, we’ve got you covered.