Disney Dreamlight Valley hints at Fairy Godmother’s potential debut

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s announcement teased that the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella may become a villager.

Each update of Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces more features like themed Realms, new resources, and customization options. In April 2023, the sandbox title unveiled the Pride of the Valley patch – which added The Lion King’s Simba and Nala as villagers.

Since entering its early access period in September 2022, DDV has received four major updates. Sometime in June 2023, the Disney/Pixar game will release its fifth update.

While Dreamlight Valley has already hinted at some of Update 5’s contents, it has now supported the rumors of a Cinderella character’s arrival.

Disney Dreamlight Valley features Fairy Godmother’s wand

On Twitter, Disney Dreamlight Valley gave a little taste of the contents of Update 5. DDV announced that new items would be coming to the Valley. The image shows that the game included an artisanal bench alongside Fairy Godmother’s wand.

Disney fans pointed out how both items are present in the original Cinderella film. “Please do try not to forget your personal belongings when stopping to take a rest, though,” the announcement reads.

Previously, Dreamlight Valley players speculated Cinderella could appear in an upcoming update. Users came to that conclusion based on the mysterious pumpkin house in the Forgotten Lands. The game has also included Cinderella-themed items at Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Another guess for the pumpkin house owner was Nightmare Before Christmas’s Jack Skellington. On the other hand, players theorized the film’s villain – Oogie Boogie – could live there.

In addition to the Cinderella Fairy Godmother possibly coming soon, Dreamlight Valley has revealed other aspects of Update 5. Recently, DDV teased customizable furniture and an umbrella feature when players are stuck in the rain.

Before Update 5 launches, check out our article for every available Disney Dreamlight Valley throughout May 2023.