Disney Dreamlight Valley survey reveals potential upcoming Star Paths, characters & more

A survey shared by Gameloft regarding Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed some potential content coming to the game in future updates, from new Star Paths, characters, Dream Bundles, and thrilling new content.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is constantly changing, with regular updates providing players with new recipes, locations, expansion, characters, and more.

As such, it’s important for Gameloft to occasionally ask the opinions of the players, to see what they can improve on and whether their new content is a success.

However, along with fans being able to share their opinions, a few exciting new elements have been teased for the cozy game. While none are set in stone, it gives a good promise for the future of the game now it’s out of early access, and allows a little hint into what’s coming next.

Disney / Gameloft Eternity Isle is the latest content to arrive in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley reveals potential future Star Paths

There was an overwhelming amount of new content teased in the DDV survey, but one of the most extensive was undeniably the Star Path.

There were nine different options for players to choose from, ranging from gaming to classic Disney and even a focus on the likes of Hercules and the new Percy Jackson TV show:

Gamer Star Path

Greek Mythology Star Path

Disney Classics Star Path

Wonderland Star Path

Mythical Star Path

Decades Star Path

Cottage Core Star Path

Mermaid Star Path

Princess Star Path

Naturally, these are only ideas from the Gameloft team and they could appear in future updates or they could be abandoned, but it’s still extremely exciting to see some new Star Paths on the horizon. Especially the ones focused on some unseen characters, like Alice in Wonderland and Hercules.

Six new characters could be coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley

On the theme of new characters, there was also a section dedicated to asking fans who they wanted to see join the game. So far, we have some great faces set to arrive in DDV thanks to the game’s teasers and roadmap, but some new names could soon be joining the roster.

In the survey, Gameloft asked players who they’d like to see, giving the below list as the options:

Timon and Pumbaa Lumiere and Cogsworth Rex and BoPeep

Many may already be aware that Timon and Pumbaa have been teased to arrive in the Valley, but this is the first time we’ve heard of any other characters mentioned above, so fans could be in for some surprising additions soon.

New Dream Bundle to arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley soon

Disney / Gameloft The Ursula Dream Bundle was incredibly popular and allowed her to walk on land.

If new characters and Star Paths weren’t enough, we also got a glimpse into some new Dream Bundle being added to Disney Dreamlight Valley. While Gameloft said they were only “considering future Dream Bundles”, the success of the WALL-E and Ursula sets could highlight some new content.

The options you could choose from were:

Stitch

Belle

Mickey Mouse

Scrooge McDuck

Olaf

Vanellope

Ariel

Kristoff

Or your choice of character under other

Naturally, it’s key to remember that just because these were mentioned it doesn’t mean they could be the subject of the next bundle. After all, it depends on what others vote for and whether they can design a bundle or story for that character.

Ultimately, there’s tons of new content teased in the survey, from new animal DLCs to seasonal weather changes, but we’ll have to wait and see what gets added in future updates.

For more details on upcoming updates and all the news on Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our hub.