Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap hints Daisy Duck and Mulan coming in 2024

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s 2024 content roadmap may hint at the future arrival of characters such as Mulan and Daisy Duck.

As previously promised, Gameloft shared a free content roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley on November 1. The roadmap covers freebies scheduled to hit the game in December 2023 and throughout 2024.

Notably, December 5 will welcome the Pumpkin King into the experience. A new Realm Door should open in the months that follow, as well. By the early spring, players can expect another Villager to move into the Valley. With late spring promising a new Realm. Finally, 2024’s summer months will see a new Princess join the Valley.

Spring 2024 should prove especially interesting for DDV if assumptions about the upcoming characters are accurate.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s roadmap teases Mulan and Daisy Duck

The graphic for DDV’s free content roadmap assigns images to all four of the aforementioned content releases. For instance, the photo attached to the December 5 update makes it clear that the Pumpkin King – Jack Skellington – is on the way. Similarly, Mike from Monsters, Inc. features in the Realm Door photo for early 2024. The summer 2024 spot houses a drawing of Princess Tiana.

The spring content seems a bit more subtle, though. But the tiny duck standing against the front of the boat in the “Early Spring 2024” segment suggests one thing – Daisy Duck is the “vibrant new Villager” coming to DDV.

In addition, the roadmap’s “Late Spring 2024” section includes pink flowers that look a lot like those in Mulan. It’s possible, then, that the world of Mulan is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the first half of next year.

Gameloft shared unveiled all of the above and more in a showcase, which also confirming a mobile release for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The adventure will become available to iOS users later this year on December 5. This is the same day that players can expect to see the Pumpkin King content and Rift in Time expansion roll out.