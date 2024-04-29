Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Mechanical Parts can be a little confusing to get hold of. So, here’s exactly how to get, craft, and use Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Thanks to the Eternity Isle expansion, players have seen tons of new resources, materials, and items appearing in their quests or recipes. While that certainly expands the new furniture and items you can craft, it can be pretty confusing when one recipe calls for a material you’ve never heard of – like Mechanical Parts.

So, to help ease that confusion, here’s how to get Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley as well as the full recipe and what you can use it for.

How to get Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Full recipe

Disney / Gameloft

The only way to get hold of Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to craft them. It’s one of the only new resources in Eternity Isle that can’t be found using your Royal Hourglass which can be confusing given its similarity to other Hourglass resources.

Nevertheless, to craft Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need two ingredients:

One Brass Ingot

One Bronze Ingot

You’ll create the Brass Ingot by crafting four Copper, one Coal, and one Tin ore. The Bronze Ingots are made using three Copper, one Coal, and two Zinc ores.

Look for mining spots around Eternity Isle for the Copper and Coal. Then search around the Glittering Dunes for Tin and The Wild Tangle for Zinc.

Once you have all your resources, head to a crafting table and select ‘Refined Material’. Then navigate to your Bronze Ingot and Brass Ingot, craft those, and you’ll be able to make your Mechanical Parts for all your quest or crafting needs.

How to use Mechanical Parts in Disney Dreamlight Valley

On their own, Mechanical Parts are pretty useless, but they are used for certain quests, like Eve’s Directive Plant friendship task – so it’s handy to have a few in your inventory when befriending the adorable character.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Mechanical Parts are also used for a few Timebending items and other crafting recipes like Ancient’s Fish Vehicle, Market Stalls, and even a Timebending table itself.

