Where to find Helltide Timers for Diablo 4

Between Diablo 4 Helltide events, World Bosses, and Legion Events, it can be a struggle to figure out when each new event starts. So, where do you go to find out?

There are plenty of things to do in Diablo 4, but it seems like everything has a timer attached, and the game does not actually share a timer in-game for each of the listed events. Most of the tools that share event timers are community driven and receive Live updates, but some are quite unreliable.

Article continues after ad

Where exactly can one find a timer for Helltides or World Bosses?

Diablo 4 event timers

For Helltide events, players can head over to a site like Icy Veins for not only a timer as to when the next Helltide will begin, but a layout of the map that shows every chest spawn location in the area.

Since you have a time limit to collect Embers, knowing the perfect route to follow for the events within the Helltide zone and where to snag a few chests is key to making the most of the event. Helltide events spawn every two hours and fifteen minutes, and only last for one hour.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

When looking for a World Boss timer, players might want to check out Diablo4.life to not only see when the next World Boss will spawn in, but when the particular boss they are looking for might be headed their way as well. Since World Bosses spawn every six hours, it is nice to know when to expect one you may have been waiting to see.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Finally, for the Legion Events which spawn every thirty minutes, the best way to track those is by hopping into the game and seeing what’s available when you have time to play. Since these occur so often, players can actually see not only where the event will take place on the map, but also when it will be taking place.

Article continues after ad

To learn more about the best builds for each class and emerging Diablo 4 news, check out Dexerto’s coverage.

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Best Diablo 4 Barbarian builds | Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds | Best Diablo 4 Necromancer build | Best Diablo 4 Druid build | Best Diablo 4 Rogue build