When is Diablo Immortal Season 3? Start times, Battle Pass details, more

Diablo Immortal is finally finding its feet after a shaky start. Here’s everything we know about Season 3 of Diablo Immortal.

It’s not been plain sailing for Diablo Immortal since it was released, but things are certainly looking up for the mobile title. The game‘s microtransactions have continued to be controversial among fans but the developers are making positive changes and do seem committed to improving it further.

While fans look forward to Diablo 4, the free-to-play Diablo Immortal has still been a massive success, despite its flaws, so future Seasons and content is assured. The third Season is now on its way, so here’s everything we know about Season 3 of Diablo Immortal so far.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal Season 3 is here.

When does Diablo Immortal Season 3 start?

The Diablo Immortal Season 3 update and next Battle Pass, called Aspect of Justice, will go live on August 4 at 3am server time.

Season 3’s Battle Pass will run until September 1, before ending at 2:59am server time.

The Hungering Moon event from July 2022 will also return and will run from August 12 to August 15.

Battle Pass: Aspect of Justice content

As previous Seasons did, the free version of the Season 3 Battle pass will give players the opportunity to play through the next 40 ranks, unlocking lots of new loot as they do. This includes Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more.

There are also two premium versions of the Season 3 Battle Pass which are entirely optional but contain various upgrades not seen in the free version, these are:

The Empowered Battle Pass

The Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass

The Empowered Battle Pass includes everything from the free version but also adds an Empowered track that allows players to gain more rewards as they climb through the ranks.

It also includes the Gilded Aspect of Justice Weapon cosmetic from rank one and the Radiant Aspect of Justice Armor cosmetic that unlocks at rank 40.

The Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass includes all the above, but also adds the Aspect of Justice Avatar Frame, Portal cosmetic, as well as a ten-rank boost – all available from the start.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal is improving with each new set of updates.

Wrathbone Invasions

Season 3 will also feature a daily event known as Wrathbone Invasions at 12pm server time. Here, players will need to defeat scores of elite enemies and can earn high-level loot.

Blizzard is also aiming to make creating – and changing – warbands much easier by letting players check if members of their Warband are online within the Warband menu. They’ll also be able to see what their allies are up to so that they can join them quickly.

An option to vote to kick a member during periods of inactivity is also being added.

That’s everything we know so far. Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

Demon Hunter builds | Best Barbarian builds | Best Necromancer builds | Best Wizard builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Crusader builds | Diablo Immortal Paragon level guide | Best builds for all character classes in Season 2 | Diablo Immortal tier lists | Diablo Immortal Shadow War guide