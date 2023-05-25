When does Diablo 4 launch? Release times, how to pre-load

Diablo 4 is set to launch on June 5, 2023. Here is when the action-roleplaying title goes live in each region and when you can start playing your preloaded game.

The wait for Blizzard Entertainment’s next entry in its critically acclaimed action-roleplaying series, Diablo 4, is nearly here and fans are incredibly excited to explore the world and dungeons the game has to offer.

Players were able to get a taste of Diablo 4 through the various beta periods Blizzard offered ahead of launch.

Article continues after ad

With the game set to fully launch on June 5, 2023, fans around the world are likely wondering when Diablo 4 will be fully available and how they can pre-load it to jump in as early as possible. Here is everything you know about what time Diablo 4 launches and how to pre-load it.

Diablo 4 launch times for each region

Ahead of the official June 5, 2023, launch date, Diablo 4 will have a Global Early Access period for anyone who pre-purchased a Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition copy of the game. This Early Access period starts on June 1 at 4 PM PST / 6 PM CST 7 PM EST in North America.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard also detailed specific time zones that players around the world can follow, which include:

Brazil – June 1, 8 PM BRT

England – June 2, 12 AM BST

Germany – June 2, 1 AM CEST

Turkey – June 2, 2 AM TRT

South Korea – June 2, 8 AM KST

Australia – June 2, 9 AM AEST

New Zealand – June 2, 11 AM NZST

These times remain the same for the game’s official launch on June 5, with the countries on the list following Brazil gaining access on June 6, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to pre-load Diablo 4

Fans can also prepare to pre-load Diablo 4 ahead of time, and doing so is fairly easy. Players can pre-load the game anytime after May 30, at 4 PM PST on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

To pre-load the game on PC, follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Launch the Battle.net client and find Diablo IV by accessing the All Games page Once you find the Diablo IV Game Page, click the dropdown menu under Game Version and select the Diablo IV option. Click the blue button that says Install. The game will install, and once it’s available, click Play to Launch.

To pre-load the game on Xbox, simply launch the Xbox Store, search for Diablo 4, and select ‘Download’ anytime after May 30, 2023, at 4 PM PST.

Similarly, to pre-load on PlayStation, launch the PlayStation Store, search for Diablo 4, and select ‘Download’ anytime after May 30, 2023, at 4 PM PST.

And there you have it! That’s everything fans need to know about when Diablo 4 releases and how to pre-load the game ahead of time. For more Diablo content, check our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Diablo 4 Druid builds | Best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds | Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | How to get Diablo 4 beta wolf pet cosmetic | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Diablo 4: Who is Tyrael? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC? | What is the max level in Diablo 4?