With Microsoft planning a buyout of Activision Blizzard for over $70 billion, will Diablo 4 be available on PlayStation at release, or will it become an exclusive title?

Dating all the way back to 1996, Diablo is one of Blizzard’s most iconic franchises so it’s safe to say fans were extremely excited when Diablo 4 was officially announced at Blizzcon 2019.

While a release date for the title has yet to be announced, it’s speculated that the fourth installment won’t arrive until 2023 at the earliest.

Despite this, Microsoft’s planned buyout of Activision Blizzard has got some PlayStation users worried that the long-running series will no longer be coming to the platform.

Luckily, we’ve got the answer below so let’s check out exactly what platform Diablo 4 will be arriving on.

Will Diablo 4 be on PlayStation?

Blizzard has announced that Diablo 4 will be coming to PC users via the official Battle.net app, as well as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and even the previous generation of consoles.

Of course, this means that Diablo 4 is not going to be an exclusive title at release. However, it’s worth noting that Blizzard has not revealed a Switch version of the game at this point in time, but that could arrive at a later date.

Microsoft Activision Blizzard buyout and Diablo 4

The shock announcement that Microsoft is planning a buyout of Activision Blizzard has led a lot of Diablo fans to panic that the franchise may become an Xbox exclusive.

Luckily, in Microsoft’s recent blog, they’ve confirmed that this will not be the case and that Blizzard’s titles will still be coming to their usual platforms.

“Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward.”

This should definitely put the Diablo PlayStation fanbase at rest and of course, it means there’s no need to rush out to buy an Xbox ahead of the game’s release.