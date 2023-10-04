Diablo 4 comes to Steam one day before Microsoft’s deadline to acquire Blizzard

During a developer stream, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that Diablo 4 will finally make its way to Steam later this month.

Diablo games aren’t currently available on Steam (by conventional means), though fans of the ARPG series have long requested it. Like all Blizzard games, these titles launch exclusively on Battle.net, the company’s proprietary platform.

Times have changed, though, evidenced by Overwatch 2 wrestling free of its Battle.net shackles in August to migrate to the Valve-owned storefront.

Blizzard’s more hellish IP will soon descend upon the gates of Steam, too, according to a recent live stream announcement.

Diablo 4’s Steam release is nearly upon us

During an October 4 Developer Update, Blizzard confirmed D4 will arrive on Steam later this month. In fact, the Steam version will drop on Tuesday, October 17 – one day before Activision and Microsoft are supposed to finalize their multibillion dollar merger agreement.

October 17 additionally marks the beginning of Diablo 4 Season 2 – Season of Blood – which is set to introduce vampiric powers.

Steam users interested in the title can already add it to their Wishlist via the game’s official store page.

This could prove a boon for Activision Blizzard should all go well, especially since Diablo 4 has already enjoyed massive success on PC and consoles.

It presently counts as Blizzard’s fastest-selling game to date, having reached 10 million users in its launch month alone. The imminent Steam version may very well increase Diablo 4’s sales total tenfold.

Notably, in July, Blizzard announced plans to bring a “selection” of its games to Steam, starting with the Overwatch 2 launch on August 10. What else may make the leap after Diablo 4 is anyone’s guess.