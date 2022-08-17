Diablo Immortal 1.5.4 patch notes: Bug fixes, new content, & more

Diablo Immortal update 1.5.4, brings with it some more bug fixes and new content. Here’s everything that’s included.

The third Season of Diablo Immortal – and the Aspect of Justice Battle Pass – is now live and players are already getting stuck in. Now, the second update for Diablo Immortal has been added after the developers announced that the game would be receiving updates every two weeks.

Update 1.5.4 is different from the first mini-update as it’s a much more substantial patch than the first. Here’s everything that’s changed in Diablo Immortals update 1.5.4.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal’s latest patch brings lots of new content.

Fractured Plane Limited Time-Event

The Fractured Plane is a new limited-time event where players will need to survive a 15-floor gauntlet while they fend off increasingly difficult enemies.

The event strips players of their gear, gems, and skills and provides them with pre-selected skills based on their character class. They’ll then need to scurry around the battlefield relying on witts and any gear that drops from slain enemies.

The good news is, that only unstable Legendary gear will drop in the Fractured Plane. However, this will vanish when the event is over. Players will also be able to farm and spend Chaos Coins to increase their Fortune Rating and unlock better gear.

The idea behind the Fractured Plane is to encourage players to experiment with different skills, weapons and builds that they may not experience in the main campaign of Diablo Immortal.

Echo of the Immortal PVP

From August 17 at 3:00 AM to September 14 at 3:00 AM server time, Echo of the Immortal—a limited-time, repeatable game mode, will be available for players who are at least Level 40 to showcase their PvP prowess in a Challenge of the Immortal-style battle.

In this event, 15 players will battle against one randomly chosen player who’s become imbued with “the power of the Immortal.” Should the players kill the Immortal, the battle then becomes a free for all and only the last warrior standing will claim the reward.

To start Echo of the Immortal, speak to the Battleground Captain in Westmarch.

Blizzard Entertainment Update 1.5.4 is a real upgrade on the last patch.

Into the Dark Wood Limited-Time Event

Players will also be able to take part in the Dark Wood Limited-Time Event starting August 17 at 3:00 AM to August 31, 3:00 AM server time.

This event will see players complete various daily missions in the Dark Wood to unlock various rewards. One of these will be the festive Wreath of Blood Portrait Frame.

Hungering Moon

The Hungering Moon event continues into Season 3 allowing players to earn more Moonslivers that can be traded for Blessings and further rewards.

The next Hungering Moon will take place from August 26, 3:00 AM to August 29, 3:00 AM server time.

Spawn of Damnation Cosmetic Set

Now that update 1.5.4 is live, players can purchase the Spawn of Damnation Set from the in-game shop. The set is purely cosmetic and has no benefit other than looking cool.

Blizzard Entertainment The Spawn of Damnation armor has no in-game benefit – but looks pretty slick.

Here’s all the gameplay changes in Diablo Immortal update 1.5.4:

Multiplayer Requirement in High Hell Difficulties Improvement

You can now enter a Dungeon or Hidden Lair in Hell Two or higher difficulties with two, three, or four players. The Dungeon’s intensity will remain tuned for four players.

Completing a Dungeon or Hidden Lair with four players will provide you with a bonus chest.

Warband Improvements

The Codex step of needing to start a Warband Camp has been changed to be—join a Warband.

The Hero’s Journey step to submit 10 Warband Chests has been removed.

Class Change Improvement

You can now essence transfer onto Reservist Gear after changing your class.

Vault of the Immortal

The Raid the Vault event window has been shortened from two hours to one.

Treasure Goblin Improvement

Treasure Goblins now have a chance to drop Legendary items. They will also provide more loot in general when defeated.

Thirty-Six New Legendary Items

A new slate of menacing weapons and fortified armors have been added in today’s content update. Many of the Legendary powers are centered around crowd control effects. Each class has received six items, adding even more Legendary affixes to hunt down and shake up your builds with.

Activision Blizzard Diablo Immortal continues to improve since its shaky start.

Barbarian

Armor Caste (Chest): Furious Charge creates shock waves when colliding with walls, dealing X damage to nearby enemies and Stunning them for Y seconds.

Furious Charge creates shock waves when colliding with walls, dealing X damage to nearby enemies and Stunning them for Y seconds. Grinning Effigy (Head): Taking damage during Undying Rage now triggers a counterattack for X damage to all nearby enemies. Cannot occur more often than once every Y seconds.

Taking damage during Undying Rage now triggers a counterattack for X damage to all nearby enemies. Cannot occur more often than once every Y seconds. Haughty Behemoth (Pants): Leap now knocks enemies into the air when you land.

Leap now knocks enemies into the air when you land. The Hewer (Main Hand): Grab now causes you to charge forward and grab the first enemy you hit. If you successfully grab an enemy, you will carry them for a short distance, damaging enemies you run though, before leaping into the air and slamming them into the ground, damaging and Slowing nearby enemies.

Grab now causes you to charge forward and grab the first enemy you hit. If you successfully grab an enemy, you will carry them for a short distance, damaging enemies you run though, before leaping into the air and slamming them into the ground, damaging and Slowing nearby enemies. Steel Lamprey (Off-Hand): Chained Spear now marks enemies for X seconds and heals you for Y% of the damage it causes to marked enemies.

Chained Spear now marks enemies for X seconds and heals you for Y% of the damage it causes to marked enemies. Wreckfall (Shoulders): Whirlwind also reduces all damage you take by X% while channeling.

Crusader

Batterhythm (Off-Hand): Condemn damage increased by X% for every enemy hit, up to a maximum of Y% increased damage.

Condemn damage increased by X% for every enemy hit, up to a maximum of Y% increased damage. Flare-to-Mirror (Pants): Draw and Quarter is now electrified, damaging random nearby enemies and Stunning them if they are shocked three times.

Draw and Quarter is now electrified, damaging random nearby enemies and Stunning them if they are shocked three times. Hard Censure (Chest): Condemn now calls down a thunderbolt from the heavens to a targeted location, dealing continuous damage.

Condemn now calls down a thunderbolt from the heavens to a targeted location, dealing continuous damage. Shining Aster (Shoulders): Increases all damage you deal during Conjuration of Light by X%.

Increases all damage you deal during Conjuration of Light by X%. Suspended Rule (Main Hand) : Sweep Attack now throws the flail, forming a cyclone that picks up nearby enemies and carries them away.

: Sweep Attack now throws the flail, forming a cyclone that picks up nearby enemies and carries them away. Zerratus Husk (Head): Shield Charge now grants you a holy shield while charging that reflects projectiles back at enemies, dealing X damage.

Demon Hunter

Clutching Nails (Pants): Knife Trap now confines nearby enemies when triggered and increases all damage you deal to them.

Knife Trap now confines nearby enemies when triggered and increases all damage you deal to them. Decisive Report (Shoulders): Multishot now knocks enemies away. This cannot affect players more often than one time every six seconds.

Multishot now knocks enemies away. This cannot affect players more often than one time every six seconds. Scatter Mask (Head): Activating Vengeance now immediately deals X damage to all nearby enemies and causes them to flee in Fear for Y seconds.

Activating Vengeance now immediately deals X damage to all nearby enemies and causes them to flee in Fear for Y seconds. Spreading Shroud (Chest): Spreading Shroud (Chest): Smoke Screen now throws a smoke bomb at a targeted location, dealing continuous damage and greatly reducing vision for enemies that remain in the area.

Smoke Screen now throws a smoke bomb at a targeted location, dealing continuous damage and greatly reducing vision for enemies that remain in the area. The Thud (Off-Hand): Impale damage increased by X% to enemies with an active harmful effect.

Impale damage increased by X% to enemies with an active harmful effect. War Generosity (Main Hand): Every X attacks with Explosive Arrow generates an explosion that knocks the enemy away. Players cannot be knocked away more often than 1 time every Y seconds.

Monk

Assemble the Wicked Tonfa (Off-Hand): Exploding Palm now gathers nearby enemies into a cluster directly in front of you. Maximum one charge.

Exploding Palm now gathers nearby enemies into a cluster directly in front of you. Maximum one charge. Fleeting Soul Tonfa (Main Hand): Mystic Allies now summons one spirit ally that rushes in a direction, dealing damage to all enemies it passes through and forcing all nearby enemies to attack it.

Mystic Allies now summons one spirit ally that rushes in a direction, dealing damage to all enemies it passes through and forcing all nearby enemies to attack it. Fusing Crown (Head): Mystic Allies now protect you, taking X% of your incoming damage.

Mystic Allies now protect you, taking X% of your incoming damage. Pacific Pledge (Chest): Taking damage during Shield of Zen has a chance to trigger a counterattack dealing X damage to all nearby enemies.

Taking damage during Shield of Zen has a chance to trigger a counterattack dealing X damage to all nearby enemies. Shimmerlinn (Shoulders): Wave of Light now releases a wave of energy that damages all enemies in its path and Burns them.

Wave of Light now releases a wave of energy that damages all enemies in its path and Burns them. Tottering Tower (Pants): Flying Kick now Stuns enemies and can be charged to unleash a more powerful blow.

Necromancer

Abnegation (Shoulders): Bone Spikes now also knocks enemies away.

Bone Spikes now also knocks enemies away. Drifter’s Fare (Off-Hand): Bone Spirits now unleashes a powerful skull that wanders randomly through nearby enemies, dealing damage as it passes through them. Maximum X charges.

Bone Spirits now unleashes a powerful skull that wanders randomly through nearby enemies, dealing damage as it passes through them. Maximum X charges. Empty Pit (Pants): Dark Curse now summons a cursed eye that forces nearby monsters to attack it.

Dark Curse now summons a cursed eye that forces nearby monsters to attack it. Ethereal Boundary (Chest): Activating Wraith Form removes all effects which cause loss of control or decrease Movement Speed.

Activating Wraith Form removes all effects which cause loss of control or decrease Movement Speed. Inseverable Two (Head): Your golem from Command Golem now takes X% of your incoming damage.

Your golem from Command Golem now takes X% of your incoming damage. Thrash Jaw (Main Hand): Grim Scythe now hurls the scythe in a direction, striking enemies in its path with continuous damage and knocking them away. Grim Scythe can no longer have multiple charges.

Wizard

Extraction Harness (Shoulders): Teleport now also removes the last harmful effect applied to you.

Teleport now also removes the last harmful effect applied to you. Fragments Upon Fragments (Pants): Meteor now drops several meteorites in a direction, knocking enemies away and Stunning them.

Halestone (Off-Hand): Ice Armor now protects you with X charges of damage immunity that also Chills nearby enemies when they attack you.

Ice Armor now protects you with X charges of damage immunity that also Chills nearby enemies when they attack you. Quiet Downpour (Chest): Lightning Nova now launches a giant nova, bursting into smaller novae when activated again or when it arrives at its final destination.

Lightning Nova now launches a giant nova, bursting into smaller novae when activated again or when it arrives at its final destination. Shiversent Stare (Head): Ray of Frost now Freezes enemies for X seconds after taking damage from the ray six times.

Ray of Frost now Freezes enemies for X seconds after taking damage from the ray six times. Staggernick (Main Hand): Arcane Wind now knocks enemies up into the air with an updraft and Stuns them, but no longer charges up.

Blizzard Entertainment Hungering Moon returns in August 2022.

Bug Fixes

Here are all the new bug fixes from Diablo Immortal update 1.5.4:

Class Change

Fixed an issue that would prevent players from changing classes while having certain legendries equipped.

Cycle of Strife

Fixed an issue that would cause the Immortal to be stun locked during Shadow War and Rite of Exile.

Fixed an issue that would prevent Shadow War from occurring on some servers.

Fixed an issue that would cause a display error in Shadow War’s Preliminary results.

Equipment

The tooltip for the Shepherd’s Call to Wolves six-piece bonus tooltip has been updated to reflect both increased damage and attack speed, rather than only attack speed.

Corpse Pillar tooltip has been updated to display correct damage numbers.

Phantom Ray tooltip has been updated to display correct damage numbers.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue in Tomb of Fahir that would allow players to jump off the platform and bypass the elevator sequence.

Fixed an issue that would prevent players from participating in Helliquary raids.

Fixed an issue that would allow Demon Hunters to use Daring Swing to access restricted areas in The Forgotten Tower.

So that’s everything we know about Diablo Immortal’s 1.5.4 update. Be sure to check out our other Diablo Immortal guides:

