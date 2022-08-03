Diablo Immortal devs reveal plans for new content every two weeks

Diablo Immortal will be getting new content every couple of weeks in two different forms, here’s how it will work.

Blizzard’s latest blog post has confirmed that the studio will be releasing new Diablo Immortal content every two weeks, this will include “Mini updates” mostly, but will it will also include “Major updates.”

The game’s major updates will be similar to the regular periodic updates we get. However, these will now deliver free story expansions, new gameplay features, and any other significant changes to Diablo Immortal’s overall presentation and content.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Immortal is a portable take on the popular Blizzard Entertainment franchise.

The mini updates will deliver in-game events, Battle Pass season content, and various other tweaks and changes associated with patches – only this time, much more frequently.

In the post Blizzard stated:

“It’s important to note that all content mentioned above is not mutually exclusive to a Mini or Major content update and may sometimes just be released once it has reached a state of quality worthy of our players.”

Therefore, don’t expect major updates to be frequent or mini updates to always include brand new content, but it does mean the game will be getting updated every two weeks in some form. And some of these updates will include significant changes such as new gameplay or story content.

Diablo Immortal Season 3 and the Aspect of Justice Battle Pass will release on August 4 at 3 am server time.