Diablo 4 1.4.2 patch notes: Pit adjustments, bug fixes, more

Patch notes for Diablo 4’s 1.4.2 update have gone live, outlining a whole host of changes that include adjustments for The Pit.

Diablo 4’s The Pit of Artificers touched down at the start of Season 4, bringing an all-new endgame challenge packed with 200 unlockable tiers.

The first tier features Level 100 enemies at Tier 1, no different than a Tier 45 Nightmare Dungeon. But though it offers a fun and interesting challenge, The Pit hasn’t launched without noteworthy shortcomings.

For example, its unbalanced difficulty leaves much to be desired, particularly with boss fights and one-shot hits. Fortunately, patch notes for the forthcoming 1.4.2 update show Blizzard developers have taken player feedback to heart.

Diablo 4 1.4.2 fine tunes The Pit of Artificers

In a Blizzard Forums post, Community Manager Adam Fletcher confirmed Patch 1.4.2 will release during the week of June 10, though no specific date or time has been announced.

The patch will introduce a host of changes for The Pit, one being an increased chance to earn a Stygian Stone upon the challenge’s completion. At Tier 1, the chance of collecting the resource goes up to 5%; at Pit Tier 200, it balloons to 30%.

Plus, bosses in The Pit will undergo various balance tweaks, some of which adjust the damage of their powers and affixes. As an example, developers plan to increase the cooldown on The Blood Bishop triple Shadow Line boss affix, which will now appear in Tier 31.

Additionally, once the update goes live, the currently running Mother’s Blessing event will receive an XP nerf and Gold buff, going from 35% XP and 35% Gold to 25% XP and 50% Gold.

Full patch notes for Diablo 4 1.4.2 read as follows (via Blizzard News):

Developer’s Note: The exact timing for this Patch is to be determined. We will share updates once we have them.

The Pit

The chance to receive a Stygian Stone on completion of the Pit has been increased. Examples: Tier 1: 5% Tier 40: 10% Tier 100: 18% Tier 200: 30%

We have made the following adjustments to bosses in The Pit. Adjusted the damage of boss powers and boss affixes to be more in line with the difficulty of the dungeon leading up to the fight. Reduced the frequency of boss affixes so they don’t overlap. The Tomb Lord Bone Wall boss affix now starts appearing from Pit tier 1. Slightly reduced ability cooldown. The Blood Bishop triple Shadow Line boss affix now starts appearing from Pit Tier 31. Moderately increased cooldown. Reduced the Airidah Wind Vortex boss affix to last 6 seconds, down from 8 seconds.

The selection for Pit Tier will now default to last completed Tier instead of highest available Tier.

General

Tempering Manuals on the ground now have their tooltip name reduced to start with “Manual” to quickly distinguish what the item is.

Duplicate or obsolete Tempering Manuals, manuals the player has already unlocked or has a higher rarity version of, will no longer drop.

Completing the Capstone Dungeon will now grant a Nightmare Dungeon Sigil.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed multiple issues where the Screen Reader did not function properly for certain parts of the Tempering and Masterworking menus.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce the description for the Pit Obelisk.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not announce the tooltip for Viewing possible affixes.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader did not identify required World Tier values in crafting material tooltips.

User Experience and User Interface

Fixed an issue where linking certain Items in chat wouldn’t display properly.

Fixed an issue where the Gauntlet score screen would display “You Have Ranked Up!” regardless of whether or not the player actually ranked up.

Fixed an issue where known Tempering Recipes of the same type were counting towards the total of all learned recipes, which could cause the total number of known recipes displayed to be more than the maximum.

Fixed an issue where the Reset Masterwork ranks window could not be closed with the Escape key.

Fixed an issue where the Greater Affix icon did not display in the trade window.

Fixed an issue where the number displayed for Thorns inherited by Minions was much higher than it actually was.

Fixed an issue where Withdraw-Only items from the Seasonal migration Stash could randomly appear directly into the player’s Inventory.

Fixed an issue where icons for Greater Affixes and Masterworking did not appear when inspecting another player.

Fixed an issue where Controller navigation was inconsistent in the Stable menu.

Fixed an issue where additional monsters spawned during Boss encounters in The Pit would display as red dots on the minimap similar to monsters marked as objectives.

Fixed an issue where the effect denoting active Helltide in the map could malfunction if the player was in a dungeon when a new Helltide began.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the player’s character could become invisible and uncontrollable in rare circumstances while Bloodmarked and Mounted.

Fixed an issue where the Cursed Chest event in Domhainne Tunnels could fail to complete if the last enemy was killed right as the timer expired.

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the death screen if they were killed with 0 revives left in a Nightmare Dungeon while in a party.

Fixed an issue where the Mastery objective for the Rupture Dungeon Event could not be achieved.

Fixed an issue where triggers of the Elemental Surge Tempering affix could unintentionally break Stealth.

Fixed an issue where spawn points for the Blood Maiden were sometimes further away than intended.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t interact with the Pit Obelisk after Resetting Dungeons.

Fixed an issue where Rare spawn monsters could still drop crafting materials, such as crushed beast bones and grave dust.

Fixed an issue where the Druid’s Bloodhowl did not benefit from the Bold Chieftain’s Aspect when combined with Nighthowler’s Aspect.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect for Upheaval when used with the Hellhammer did not match the damage’s area of effect.

Fixed an issue where the Spider Caller could not spawn in Sirocco Caverns, which would block progression.

Fixed an issue where certain affixes were scaling in unintended ways. Developer’s Note : This change means the following affixes will now scale properly. For almost all of these, the issue applies only to the duration of the affix. Duration wasn’t meant to scale, but it incorrectly scaled with upgrades through Masterworking. Any changes beyond that will be listed below.



Unique Affixes Scoundrel’s Kiss – +X% Attack Speed for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack. Blood Artisan’s Cuirass – +X% Damage for 4 Seconds After Picking up a Blood Orb. Fists of Fate – Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% Chance to Gain X% Damage for 4 Seconds. (Both the Duration and Lucky Hit Chance are affected here). The Grandfather – Ignores Durability Loss. This Affix can now no longer roll as a Greater Affix or be Upgraded via Masterworking. Developer’s Note : For the Grandfather specifically, any existing Grandfathers that had a Greater Affix or Masterworking roll consumed by the Indestructible Affix will be re-rolled. Legacy Affixes +X% Damage for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite. +X% Damage for 4 Seconds After Dodging an Attack. Non-Legacy Version (e.g. Esu’s Heirloom, Natural Motion Tempering Affix) – +X% Movement Speed for 4 Seconds After Killing an Elite. Lucky Hit: Up to an X% Chance to Make Enemies Vulnerable for 2 Seconds. Fixed an issue where resetting Masterworking on an item would not function properly if the item had been reset and the player logged out soon after. Fixed an issue where Grigoire couldn’t drop Twin Strikes. Fixed an issue where targeted Unique items dropped from bosses (e.g. Fleshrender from Lord Zir or Ebonpiercer from Grigoire) couldn’t drop with Greater affixes.



