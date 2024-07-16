Diablo 4’s fifth season will soon be upon us, with the update promising a number of Unique reworks and class buffs. However, the Diablo 4 Season 5 patch notes also confirm that many of the player-favorite features from Season 4 will be sticking around.

YouTuber Rob2628 got access to some early notes for Diablo 4’s Season 5 patch, and he shared a spreadsheet from his time with the devs to give us a look at what’s in the patch.

On top of the buffs they received in the first set of Season 5 PTR notes, Druid, Necro, and Sorcerer are getting some major buffs. Meanwhile, Barbarian and Rogue are getting a mixed slew of buffs and nerfs to encourage more build variety.

Here are the Diablo 4 Season 5 early patch notes:

General Changes in Diablo 4’s Season 5 patch

Diablo 4’s Season 5 patch has a heavy focus on quality of life changes, evening out every class’s damage scaling, reworking several Uniques, and buffing up classes that are underutilized or lack build variety and exploration.

Bear in mind that these notes are by no means complete, and that they’ll be updated and iterated upon in the lead-up to Diablo 4 Season 5’s official release.

These notes are also a follow-up to the set of Season 5 PTR updates that substantially changed the game, so you’ll want to read those notes as well to get the full scope of what’s changing in Season 5.

System Changes

Damage Scaling

Due to Barbarians and Rogues getting more damage scaling than other classes due to having multiple weapons, main stat scaling has been re-adjusted across the board for every class other than Barbarian.

With players clamoring for months about how strong Barbarian is, these changes are in line with what the community was looking for.

Main stat scaling used to be 1% damage for every 10 points in the stat. In Season 5, it’ll be as follows for each class:

Druids now receive 1% damage per 8 Willpower

Necromancers now receive 1% damage per 8 Intelligence

Rogues now receive 1% damage per 9 Dexterity

Sorcerers now receive 1% damage per 8 Intelligence

Barbarians receive 1% damage per 10 Strength (unchanged)

Infernal Hordes

Several sweeping changes are coming to Infernal Hordes after the initial round of PTR testing, with the Diablo 4 team ironing out some bugs and making the mode more worthwhile across the board.

Significantly increased rewards from Infernal Hordes

Doubled all Burning Aether drops

Pets now pick up Burning Aether

Spoils of Greater Equipment cost reduced: 250 BA >>> 60 BA

Spoils of Equipment cost reduced: 25 BA >>> 20 BA

Spoils of Material cost reduced: 25 BA >>> 20 BA

Timer per wave reduced: 90 seconds >>> 60 seconds

Increased amount of monsters per wave

Boss health decreased

Tiers 9 and 10 will arrive on Season 5’s mid-season patch

Items

Uniques

The following Uniques listed are universal, class-specific Unique changes will be listed under the associated class.

Frostburn

Item affixes reworked:

[NEW] Up to 8% Lucky Hit Chance

[NEW] Up to 15% Attack Speed

[NEW] Up to 180% Fire and Cold Damage

[NEW] Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to deal 4,000 Cold Damage

[NEW] Lucky Hit: Up to a 50% chance to Freeze enemies for 2 seconds

Flickerstep

Item affixes reworked:

[NEW] Inherent: Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 2.5 Seconds

[NEW] Inherent: Evade Grants X% Movement Speed for X seconds

[NEW] Up to 18% Movement Speed

[NEW] Up to 300% Ultimate Damage

[NEW] Up to 60% Lightning Resistance

[NEW] Up to 12.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies

Fists of Fate

Item affixes reworked:

[NEW] Up to X% Attack Speed

[NEW] Up to X% Critical Strike

[NEW] Up to 51% Lucky Hit Chance

Temper Manuals

Natural Finesse

Damage to Close Enemies max roll reduced: 85% >>> 55%

Enchanting

Angelbreath

Enchanting no longer requires Angelbreath

Profane Mindcage

Profane Mindcage is being added to the game permanently, and it’s getting buffed as well. Combined with buffed XP gain for taking down larger enemies, players in the late-game will have a much easier time earning XP fast.

Class Changes

Barbarian

Blizzard Entertainment

Key Passives

Unconstrained

Berserking damage bonus reduced from 100% to 35%

Walking Arsenal

Damage increase reduced from 12% to 8% per buff stack

Damage reduced from 20% to 10% while all three buff stacks are active Max bonus damage: 56% >>> 34%

Attack Speed reduced from 20% to 10% while all three buff stacks are active

Unbridled Rage

Damage bonus reduced: 100% >>> 45% Increased fury cost unchanged, meaning it’ll cost 100% more fury to do 45% more damage



Gushing Wounds (Reworked)

When inflicting Bleed, you have a chance equal to your crit chance to increase the Bleed amount by 70%(X). The Bleed amount is further increased by 100% of your crit damage bonus [NEW] Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 120% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds



Uniques

Fields of Crimson

Item affixes reworked:

[NEW] Up to 270 Strength

[NEW] Up to 500% damage to Bleeding enemies

[NEW] Up to 70% increased Rupture explosion size

[NEW] Up to 25% Rupture cooldown reduction

Battle Trance

Item affixes reworked:

[NEW] Up to 8% crit chance

[NEW] Up to 12.5% damage reduction from close enemies

[NEW] Up to +3 on Frenzy

[NEW] Up to +6 on Duelist

100,000 Steps

Item affixes reworked:

[NEW] Evade grants 10% Attack Speed for X seconds

[NEW] Up to 18% bonus movement speed

[NEW] Up to 7% bonus movement speed per Walking Arsenal stack

[NEW] Up to 60% bonus Ground Stomp size

Temper Manuals

The Barbarian Protection Temper Manual has been removed

Druid

Blizzard Entertainment

Skills

Boulder

Damage increased: 46% >>> 70%

Rabies

Now spreads 50% faster

Blood Howl

Now tagged as a Shout skill

Key Passives

Perfect Storm

Damage increased: 30% >>> 40%

Earthen Might

Base proc chance increased: 5% >>> 10%

Aspects

Aspect of the Blurred Beast

Max damage increased: 40% >>> 55%

Aspect of Retaliation

Max damage increased: 30% >>> 35%

Balanced Aspect

Spirit Generation increased from 20% to 50%

Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect

Will be getting changed, but changes have yet to be revealed

Seismic-shift Aspect

No longer adds a cooldown to Earth Spike

Stormclaw’s Aspect

Max damage increased: 30% >>> 40%

Björnfang’s Tusk

Will now be a Ring instead of Gloves

Paragon

Thunderstruck

Storm bonus damage cap increased: 40% >>> 60%

Survival Instincts

Werebear damage cap increased: 50% >>> 60%

Earthen Devastation

Earth damage crit damage bonus increased: 40% >>> 60%

Necromancer

Blizzard Entertainment

Skills

Blood Lance

Lucky Hit chance: 33% >>> 50%

Blood Surge

Lucky Hit chance: 12% >>> 20%

Blood Wave

Lucky Hit chance: 20% >>> 50%

Bone Splinters

Lucky Hit chance: 17% >>> 30%

Corpse Tendrils

Lucky Hit chance: 20% >>> 30%

Enhanced Decompose

Explosion can now trigger Lucky Hit effects

Hemorrhage

Lucky Hit chance: 35% >>> 50%

Reap

Lucky Hit chance: 17% >>> 30%

Sever

Lucky Hit chance: 25% >>> 40%

Aspects

Aspect of Bursting Bones

Now scales with size increase from Path of Trag’Oul Unique

Inexorable Reaper’s Aspect

Minimum cooldown reduced: 7 seconds >>> 6 seconds

Paragon

Bloodbath

Overpower damage increased: 35% >>> 70%

Blood Begets Blood

Damage increased: 5% >>> 10%

Damage cap increased: 30% >>> 50%

Tempered Manuals

Blood Finesse

Blood Damage increased: 55% >>> 80%

Blood Overpower Damage increase: 85% >>> 105%

Damage while Fortified increased: 55% >>> 80%

Shadow Finesse

Shadow Damage Over Time increased: 75% >>> 90%

Darkness Damage increased: 55% >>> 80%

Uniques

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass

Item affixes changed and reworked:

Blood orb damage damage increase max roll increased: 17.5% for 4 seconds >>> 135% for 4 seconds

[NEW] Up to 1200 Life

[NEW] Blood Orbs restore up to +12 Essence

[NEW] Up to +3 Bone Spirit

Howl From Below

Item affixes changed and reworked:

Lucky Hit chance max roll increased: 11% >>> 12%

Corpse attack speed max roll increased: 17.5% >>> 35%

[NEW] Corpse Explosion fears and slows for 0.5 seconds

[NEW] Up to +4 to Corpse Explosion

Lidless Wall

Item affixes reworked:

[NEW] Up to 3000 Armor

[NEW] Up to 35% bonus Bone Storm duration

[NEW] Up to 8% cooldown reduction

[NEW] Up to +2 to Bone skills

Rogue

Blizzard Entertainment

Skills

Flurry

Damage increased: 94% >>> 130%.

Lucky Hit Chance increased: 15% >>> 20%.

Rune changes (yet unconfirmed)

Uniques

Windforce

Item affixes reworked and changed:

[NEW] Up to 18% movement speed

[NEW] Up to 55%

[NEW] Up to +4 Barrage

[NEW] Up to +2 Malice

No longer causes Knock Back, only Knock Down This last one may read like a nerf, but it’s actually a buff that allows enemies to stay in Barrage’s damage range rather than knocking enemies out of it.



Eyes in the Dark

Item affixes reworked:

[NEW] Up to 1,400 Maximum Life

[NEW] Up to 300% Ultimate Damage

[NEW] Up to 15% Damage Reduction from Enemies that are affected by Trap Skills

[NEW] Up to +4 Aftermath

Saboteur’s Signet

Item affixes reworked:

[NEW] Up to 275% Grenade damage

[NEW] Up to 42% Stun Grenade size

[NEW] +1 Energy when a Stun Grenade explodes

[NEW] Up to 8% cooldown reduction

Paragon

Exploit Weakness

No longer executes Elites

No Witnesses

Ultimate skill damage cap increased: 35% >>> 45%

Duration increased: 8 seconds >>> 10 seconds

Sorcerer

Blizzard Entertainment

Skills

All Core and Mastery skills have been buffed by between 15-20% in Season 5, bringing up Sorcerer’s damage across the board.

Hydra

Damage increased: 16% >>> 18%

Ice Armor

Barrier increased from 40% to 56% of your Max Life

Passives

Warmth

Healing increased

Align the Elements

Damage Reduction cap increased from 40% >>> 60%

Mana Shield

Damage reduction increased: 8% >>> 10%

Key Passives

Combustion

Burning effect damage bonus increased: 40% >>> 60%

Shatter

Damage increased: 30% >>> 45% No longer receives bonus damage from its own explosion



Aspects

Aspect of Splintering Energy

Max damage increased: 25% >>> 40%

Axial Conduit Aspect

Changes confirmed

Lightning Rod Aspect

Rework confirmed

Snowveiled Aspect

Rework confirmed

Paragon

Burning Instinct

Damage cap increased: 40% >>> 80%

Receives 1% damage for every 25 Intelligence >>> 20 Intelligence

Ceaseless Conduit

Damage cap increased: 60% >>> 120%

Receives 3% more damage per 20 Intelligence >>> Receives 2% more damage per 20 Intelligence

Elemental Summoner

Damage cap increased: 30% >>> 60%

Receives 5% of total bonus damage with Fire, Lightning and Cold >>> Receives 10% of total bonus damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold

Frigid Fate

Damage cap increased: 30% >>> 60%

Receives 10% of total bonus damage with Cold >>> Receives 20% of total bonus damage with Cold

Icefall

Damage increased: 18% >>> 25%

Searing Heat

Damage Cap increased: 30% >>> 60%

Receives 10% of total bonus damage with Fire >>> Receives 20% of total bonus damage with Fire

Uniques

Axial Conduit