Diablo 4 Season 5 early patch notes: Barbarian nerfs, Unique reworks & more
Diablo 4’s fifth season will soon be upon us, with the update promising a number of Unique reworks and class buffs. However, the Diablo 4 Season 5 patch notes also confirm that many of the player-favorite features from Season 4 will be sticking around.
YouTuber Rob2628 got access to some early notes for Diablo 4’s Season 5 patch, and he shared a spreadsheet from his time with the devs to give us a look at what’s in the patch.
On top of the buffs they received in the first set of Season 5 PTR notes, Druid, Necro, and Sorcerer are getting some major buffs. Meanwhile, Barbarian and Rogue are getting a mixed slew of buffs and nerfs to encourage more build variety.
Here are the Diablo 4 Season 5 early patch notes:
General Changes in Diablo 4’s Season 5 patch
Diablo 4’s Season 5 patch has a heavy focus on quality of life changes, evening out every class’s damage scaling, reworking several Uniques, and buffing up classes that are underutilized or lack build variety and exploration.
Bear in mind that these notes are by no means complete, and that they’ll be updated and iterated upon in the lead-up to Diablo 4 Season 5’s official release.
These notes are also a follow-up to the set of Season 5 PTR updates that substantially changed the game, so you’ll want to read those notes as well to get the full scope of what’s changing in Season 5.
System Changes
Damage Scaling
Due to Barbarians and Rogues getting more damage scaling than other classes due to having multiple weapons, main stat scaling has been re-adjusted across the board for every class other than Barbarian.
With players clamoring for months about how strong Barbarian is, these changes are in line with what the community was looking for.
Main stat scaling used to be 1% damage for every 10 points in the stat. In Season 5, it’ll be as follows for each class:
- Druids now receive 1% damage per 8 Willpower
- Necromancers now receive 1% damage per 8 Intelligence
- Rogues now receive 1% damage per 9 Dexterity
- Sorcerers now receive 1% damage per 8 Intelligence
- Barbarians receive 1% damage per 10 Strength (unchanged)
Infernal Hordes
Several sweeping changes are coming to Infernal Hordes after the initial round of PTR testing, with the Diablo 4 team ironing out some bugs and making the mode more worthwhile across the board.
- Significantly increased rewards from Infernal Hordes
- Doubled all Burning Aether drops
- Pets now pick up Burning Aether
- Spoils of Greater Equipment cost reduced: 250 BA >>> 60 BA
- Spoils of Equipment cost reduced: 25 BA >>> 20 BA
- Spoils of Material cost reduced: 25 BA >>> 20 BA
- Timer per wave reduced: 90 seconds >>> 60 seconds
- Increased amount of monsters per wave
- Boss health decreased
- Tiers 9 and 10 will arrive on Season 5’s mid-season patch
Items
Uniques
The following Uniques listed are universal, class-specific Unique changes will be listed under the associated class.
Frostburn
Item affixes reworked:
- [NEW] Up to 8% Lucky Hit Chance
- [NEW] Up to 15% Attack Speed
- [NEW] Up to 180% Fire and Cold Damage
- [NEW] Lucky Hit: Up to a 40% Chance to deal 4,000 Cold Damage
- [NEW] Lucky Hit: Up to a 50% chance to Freeze enemies for 2 seconds
Flickerstep
Item affixes reworked:
- [NEW] Inherent: Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 2.5 Seconds
- [NEW] Inherent: Evade Grants X% Movement Speed for X seconds
- [NEW] Up to 18% Movement Speed
- [NEW] Up to 300% Ultimate Damage
- [NEW] Up to 60% Lightning Resistance
- [NEW] Up to 12.5% Damage Reduction from Close Enemies
Fists of Fate
Item affixes reworked:
- [NEW] Up to X% Attack Speed
- [NEW] Up to X% Critical Strike
- [NEW] Up to 51% Lucky Hit Chance
Temper Manuals
Natural Finesse
- Damage to Close Enemies max roll reduced: 85% >>> 55%
Enchanting
Angelbreath
- Enchanting no longer requires Angelbreath
Profane Mindcage
Profane Mindcage is being added to the game permanently, and it’s getting buffed as well. Combined with buffed XP gain for taking down larger enemies, players in the late-game will have a much easier time earning XP fast.
Class Changes
Barbarian
Key Passives
Unconstrained
- Berserking damage bonus reduced from 100% to 35%
Walking Arsenal
- Damage increase reduced from 12% to 8% per buff stack
- Damage reduced from 20% to 10% while all three buff stacks are active
- Max bonus damage: 56% >>> 34%
- Attack Speed reduced from 20% to 10% while all three buff stacks are active
Unbridled Rage
- Damage bonus reduced: 100% >>> 45%
- Increased fury cost unchanged, meaning it’ll cost 100% more fury to do 45% more damage
Gushing Wounds (Reworked)
- When inflicting Bleed, you have a chance equal to your crit chance to increase the Bleed amount by 70%(X). The Bleed amount is further increased by 100% of your crit damage bonus
- [NEW] Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts 120% Bleeding damage over 5 seconds
Uniques
Fields of Crimson
Item affixes reworked:
- [NEW] Up to 270 Strength
- [NEW] Up to 500% damage to Bleeding enemies
- [NEW] Up to 70% increased Rupture explosion size
- [NEW] Up to 25% Rupture cooldown reduction
Battle Trance
Item affixes reworked:
- [NEW] Up to 8% crit chance
- [NEW] Up to 12.5% damage reduction from close enemies
- [NEW] Up to +3 on Frenzy
- [NEW] Up to +6 on Duelist
100,000 Steps
Item affixes reworked:
- [NEW] Evade grants 10% Attack Speed for X seconds
- [NEW] Up to 18% bonus movement speed
- [NEW] Up to 7% bonus movement speed per Walking Arsenal stack
- [NEW] Up to 60% bonus Ground Stomp size
Temper Manuals
- The Barbarian Protection Temper Manual has been removed
Druid
Skills
Boulder
- Damage increased: 46% >>> 70%
Rabies
- Now spreads 50% faster
Blood Howl
- Now tagged as a Shout skill
Key Passives
Perfect Storm
- Damage increased: 30% >>> 40%
Earthen Might
- Base proc chance increased: 5% >>> 10%
Aspects
Aspect of the Blurred Beast
- Max damage increased: 40% >>> 55%
Aspect of Retaliation
- Max damage increased: 30% >>> 35%
Balanced Aspect
- Spirit Generation increased from 20% to 50%
Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect
- Will be getting changed, but changes have yet to be revealed
Seismic-shift Aspect
- No longer adds a cooldown to Earth Spike
Stormclaw’s Aspect
- Max damage increased: 30% >>> 40%
Björnfang’s Tusk
- Will now be a Ring instead of Gloves
Paragon
Thunderstruck
- Storm bonus damage cap increased: 40% >>> 60%
Survival Instincts
- Werebear damage cap increased: 50% >>> 60%
Earthen Devastation
- Earth damage crit damage bonus increased: 40% >>> 60%
Necromancer
Skills
Blood Lance
- Lucky Hit chance: 33% >>> 50%
Blood Surge
- Lucky Hit chance: 12% >>> 20%
Blood Wave
- Lucky Hit chance: 20% >>> 50%
Bone Splinters
- Lucky Hit chance: 17% >>> 30%
Corpse Tendrils
- Lucky Hit chance: 20% >>> 30%
Enhanced Decompose
- Explosion can now trigger Lucky Hit effects
Hemorrhage
- Lucky Hit chance: 35% >>> 50%
Reap
- Lucky Hit chance: 17% >>> 30%
Sever
- Lucky Hit chance: 25% >>> 40%
Aspects
Aspect of Bursting Bones
- Now scales with size increase from Path of Trag’Oul Unique
Inexorable Reaper’s Aspect
- Minimum cooldown reduced: 7 seconds >>> 6 seconds
Paragon
Bloodbath
- Overpower damage increased: 35% >>> 70%
Blood Begets Blood
- Damage increased: 5% >>> 10%
- Damage cap increased: 30% >>> 50%
Tempered Manuals
Blood Finesse
- Blood Damage increased: 55% >>> 80%
- Blood Overpower Damage increase: 85% >>> 105%
- Damage while Fortified increased: 55% >>> 80%
Shadow Finesse
- Shadow Damage Over Time increased: 75% >>> 90%
- Darkness Damage increased: 55% >>> 80%
Uniques
Blood Artisan’s Cuirass
Item affixes changed and reworked:
- Blood orb damage damage increase max roll increased: 17.5% for 4 seconds >>> 135% for 4 seconds
- [NEW] Up to 1200 Life
- [NEW] Blood Orbs restore up to +12 Essence
- [NEW] Up to +3 Bone Spirit
Howl From Below
Item affixes changed and reworked:
- Lucky Hit chance max roll increased: 11% >>> 12%
- Corpse attack speed max roll increased: 17.5% >>> 35%
- [NEW] Corpse Explosion fears and slows for 0.5 seconds
- [NEW] Up to +4 to Corpse Explosion
Lidless Wall
Item affixes reworked:
- [NEW] Up to 3000 Armor
- [NEW] Up to 35% bonus Bone Storm duration
- [NEW] Up to 8% cooldown reduction
- [NEW] Up to +2 to Bone skills
Rogue
Skills
Flurry
- Damage increased: 94% >>> 130%.
- Lucky Hit Chance increased: 15% >>> 20%.
- Rune changes (yet unconfirmed)
Uniques
Windforce
Item affixes reworked and changed:
- [NEW] Up to 18% movement speed
- [NEW] Up to 55%
- [NEW] Up to +4 Barrage
- [NEW] Up to +2 Malice
- No longer causes Knock Back, only Knock Down
- This last one may read like a nerf, but it’s actually a buff that allows enemies to stay in Barrage’s damage range rather than knocking enemies out of it.
Eyes in the Dark
Item affixes reworked:
- [NEW] Up to 1,400 Maximum Life
- [NEW] Up to 300% Ultimate Damage
- [NEW] Up to 15% Damage Reduction from Enemies that are affected by Trap Skills
- [NEW] Up to +4 Aftermath
Saboteur’s Signet
Item affixes reworked:
- [NEW] Up to 275% Grenade damage
- [NEW] Up to 42% Stun Grenade size
- [NEW] +1 Energy when a Stun Grenade explodes
- [NEW] Up to 8% cooldown reduction
Paragon
Exploit Weakness
- No longer executes Elites
No Witnesses
- Ultimate skill damage cap increased: 35% >>> 45%
- Duration increased: 8 seconds >>> 10 seconds
Sorcerer
Skills
- All Core and Mastery skills have been buffed by between 15-20% in Season 5, bringing up Sorcerer’s damage across the board.
Hydra
- Damage increased: 16% >>> 18%
Ice Armor
- Barrier increased from 40% to 56% of your Max Life
Passives
Warmth
- Healing increased
Align the Elements
- Damage Reduction cap increased from 40% >>> 60%
Mana Shield
- Damage reduction increased: 8% >>> 10%
Key Passives
Combustion
- Burning effect damage bonus increased: 40% >>> 60%
Shatter
- Damage increased: 30% >>> 45%
- No longer receives bonus damage from its own explosion
Aspects
Aspect of Splintering Energy
- Max damage increased: 25% >>> 40%
Axial Conduit Aspect
- Changes confirmed
Lightning Rod Aspect
- Rework confirmed
Snowveiled Aspect
- Rework confirmed
Paragon
Burning Instinct
- Damage cap increased: 40% >>> 80%
- Receives 1% damage for every 25 Intelligence >>> 20 Intelligence
Ceaseless Conduit
- Damage cap increased: 60% >>> 120%
- Receives 3% more damage per 20 Intelligence >>> Receives 2% more damage per 20 Intelligence
Elemental Summoner
- Damage cap increased: 30% >>> 60%
- Receives 5% of total bonus damage with Fire, Lightning and Cold >>> Receives 10% of total bonus damage with Fire, Lightning, and Cold
Frigid Fate
- Damage cap increased: 30% >>> 60%
- Receives 10% of total bonus damage with Cold >>> Receives 20% of total bonus damage with Cold
Icefall
- Damage increased: 18% >>> 25%
Searing Heat
- Damage Cap increased: 30% >>> 60%
- Receives 10% of total bonus damage with Fire >>> Receives 20% of total bonus damage with Fire
Uniques
Axial Conduit
- Changes confirmed