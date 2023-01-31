Diablo 2: Resurrected community manager promises major Runeword changes in 2.6 update

Diablo 2: Resurrected patch 2.6 has finished testing in its PTR as the community manager says new changes are ready for the update.

The public testing realm for Diablo 2: Resurrected has finished its week-long event on January 31, 10 AM PST.

Its focus was on the five new Runewords that are being added, with three more that were not initially revealed. These surprise options included Mosaic, Metamorphosis, and Hustle.

With the introduction of these eight new Runewords for Ladder and Offline Single-Player modes, the developers are trying to add more variety to the competitive meta. The aim is to create a better opportunity for leveling as players work toward level 99.

Article continues after ad

Five of the eight new Runewords

A recent post on the Blizzard forums by the community manager said that: “Some pretty significant changes will be coming based off community feedback from the PTR to these new Runewords.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On Blizzard’s news section for Diablo 2, the developer states that “The new Runewords are only a portion of the content arriving with Patch 2.6, stay tuned for what else is to come when the Patch officially release”. This is exciting news for fans ready to explore new options in the MMORPG.

The community manager also let players know when Season 2 will end and when Season 3 will start in the same post, “Likewise, we expect this patch to roll into season fairly quickly so wanted to give you all a heads up that we plan on the S3 start to occur on February 16 with S2 ending the same day.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the excitement, full patch notes will not be released until the update goes live on Feb 16, so Diablo 2: Resurrected players will have to wait to see the full list of changes then.