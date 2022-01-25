Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube: Recipes, location & how to find it

The Horadric Cube in Diablo 2 Resurrected lets players combine items via recipes to create different outcomes such as transmogs. Here’s a full list of all the new and old Horadric Cube recipes, along with the location needed to find it.
The Horadric Cube may be an essential quest item in Diablo 2 Resurrected, but finding it can be quite tricky if you don’t know exactly where to look. Once you’ve located it during the main story quest, the Horadric Cube can upgrade items, runes, and gems to help you dominate Diablo’s hordes.
Its handiness doesn’t stop there, though, providing 12 extra inventory spaces while only taking up four slots, meaning you can stock up on more items without needing to make frequent stops as you explore the game’s narrative.
Contents
- Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube recipes
- Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.4 Horadric Cube recipes
- Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube locations
- How to find the Horadric Cube in Diablo 2 Resurrected
- How to combine Gems in Diablo 2
Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube recipes
To use the Horadric Cube, you can open it by right-clicking on it within your Inventory. Next, place the items required for a particular recipe in it and select the ‘Transmute’ button. It’s worth noting that not everything is able to be combined, however.
Some items are less obvious, like jewelry, with The Cube being able to turn Rings into Amulets. Below, we’ve listed all of the recipes you’ll be able to utilize, along with its result.
The Horadric Cube is also used to transmog Runes. For a full breakdown of which runes can be combined, see our Diablo 2 Runewords guide here.
Diablo 2 Resurrected patch 2.4 Horadric Cube recipes
|New Recipe
|Result
|1 Ral Rune + 1 Sol Rune + 1 Perfect Emerald + Normal Set Weapon
|Exceptional version of Set Weapon
|1 Lum Rune + 1 Pul Rune + 1x Perfect Emerald + Exceptional Set Weapon
|Elite Version of Set Weapon
|1 Tal Rune + 1 Shael Rune + 1 Perfect Diamond + Normal Set Armor
|Exceptional Version of Set Armor
|1 Ko Rune + 1 Lem Rune + 1 Perfect Diamond + Exceptional Set Armor
|Elite Version of Set Armor
Horadric Cube recipes
Horadric Cube Rune recipes
|Recipe
|Result
|3 Runes of the Same Type (Runes 1-9)
|1 Higher Level Rune
|3 El Runes
|1 Eld Rune
|3 Eld Runes
|1 Tir Rune
|3 Tir Runes
|1 Nef Rune
|3 Nef Runes
|1 Eth Rune
|3 Eth Runes
|1 Ith Rune
|3 Ith Runes
|1 Tal Rune
|3 Tal Runes
|1 Ral Rune
|3 Ral Runes
|1 Ort Rune
|3 Ort Runes
|1 Thul Rune
|3 Thul Runes + 1 Chipped Topaz
|1 Amn Rune
|3 Amn Runes + 1 Chipped Amethyst
|1 Sol Rune
|3 Sol Runes + 1 Chipped Sapphire
|1 Shael Rune
|3 Shael Runes + 1 Chipped Ruby
|1 Dol Rune
The following rune upgrades will only work on Single-Player, open, or Ladder game modes.
|Recipe
|Result
|3 Dol Runes + 1 Chipped Emerald
|1 Hel Rune
|3 Hel Runes + 1 Chipped Diamond
|1 Io Rune
|3 Io Runes + 1 Flawed Topaz
|1 Lum Rune
|3 Lum Runes + 1 Flawed Amythest
|1 Ko Rune
|3 Ko Runes + 1 Flawed Sapphire
|1 Fal Rune
|3 Fal Runes + 1 Flawed Ruby
|1 Lem Rune
|3 Lem Runes + 1 Flawed Emerald
|1 Pul Rune
|2 Pul Runes + 1 Flawed Diamond
|1 Um Rune
|2 Um Runes + 1 Topaz
|Mal Rune
|2 Mal Runes + 1 Amethyst
|Ist Rune
|2 Ist Runes + 1 Sapphire
|Gul Rune
|2 Gul Runes + 1 Ruby
|Vex Rune
|2 Vex Runes + 1 Emerald
|Ohm Rune
|2 Ohm Runes + 1 Diamond
|Lo Rune
|2 Lo Runes + 1 Flawless Topaz
|Sur Rune
|2 Sur Runes + 1 Flawless Amethyst
|Ber Rune
|2 Ber Runes + 1 Flawless Sapphire
|Jah Rune
|2 Jah Runes + 1 Flawless Ruby
|Cham Rune
|2 Cham Runes + 1 Flawless Emerald
|Zod Rune
Advanced Rune recipes
|Recipe
|Result
|1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Topaz + Normal Body Armor
|Socketed Body Armor of same type
|1 Ral Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Normal Weapon
|Socketed Weapon of same type
|1 Ral Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Normal Helm
|Socketed Helm of same type
|1 Tal Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Ruby + Normal Shield
|Socketed Shield of same type
|1 Ral Rune + 1 Sol Rune + 1 Perfect Emerald + Normal Unique Weapon
|Exceptional Version of Weapon
|1 Tal Rune + 1 Shael Rune + 1 Perfect Diamond + Normal Unique Armor
|Exceptional Version of Armor
|1 Lum Rune + 1 Pul Rune + 1 Perfect Emerald + Exceptional Unique Weapon
|Elite Version of Weapon (Single Player and Ladder Only)
|1 Ko Rune + 1 Lem Rune + 1 Perfect Diamond + Exceptional Unique Armor
|Elite Version of Armor (Single Player and Ladder Only)
|1 Ort Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Normal (Basic) Rare Weapon
|Exceptional Rare Weapon
|1 Ral Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Normal (Basic) Rare Armor
|Exceptional Rare Armor
|1 Fal Rune + 1 Um Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Exceptional Rare Weapon
|Elite Rare Weapon
|1 Ko Rune + 1 Pul Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Exceptional Rare Armor
|Elite Rare Armor
|1 Ort Rune + Weapon
|Fully Repaired Weapon
|1 Ral Rune + Armor
|Fully Repaired Armor
|1 Hel Rune + Scroll of Town Portal + Any Socketed Item
|Remove items from sockets
|1 Ort Rune + 1 Chipped Gem (any kind) + Weapon
|Fully Repaired and Recharged Weapon**
|1 Ral Rune + 1 Flawed Gem (any kind) + Armor
|Fully Repaired and Recharged Armor**
|1 Twisted Essence of Suffering + 1 Charged Essence of Hatred + 1 Burning Essence of Terror + 1 Festering Essence of Destruction
|Token of Absolution**
NOTE: Where indicated by two asterisks (**) above, these recipes will destroy any gems, runes, or jewels you have socketed.
Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube location
The Horadric Cube can be found in Act 2 of the main story quest. This is after Andariel has been defeated and the player leaves the Rogue Encampment and travels East to Lut Gholein in search of the Dark Wanderer.
- The Horadric Cube is found during The Horadric Staff quest in the Halls of the Dead. The item is heavily guarded and in the possession of a unique monster called Bloodwitch the Wild – so be ready for a fight.
Once picked up, The Cube is needed to fuse the Staff of Kings and the Amulet of the Viper to make the Horadric Staff. It’s also needed to fuse Khalim’s body parts and Flail together into Khalim’s Will, another important quest item. After you’ve used it for its main storyline purpose, the Cube is then yours to use as you wish.
How to find the Horadric Cube in Diablo 2 Resurrected
For a simple breakdown of how to find the Horadric Cube, follow these simple steps:
- Reach Level 3 in the Halls of the Dead.
- Once there, bear a hard left and continue onward.
- Defeat the slew of demons in front of you.
- The Horadric Cube will be tucked away in a Purple Chest – open it.
- That’s it! The item will now be in your inventory.
How to combine Gems in Diablo 2 Resurrected
As shown in the tables above, combining Gems by using the Horadric Cube allows you to upgrade them. All you need to do is to place three Gems of the same type into it, press ‘Transmute‘, and voilà – you’ll have one higher-level version of them ready to utilize for whatever you need.
So that’s it for all things Horadric Cube coming into Diablo 2: Resurrected. Looking to get ahead of the game coming into Resurrected? Be sure to check out our extensive guides:
