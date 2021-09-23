Diablo 2 Resurrected: Horadric Staff locations

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Act 2 is set in the mysterious Lut Gholein, the desert city with a secret that only the Horadric Staff can unveil. So, here’s where all of the items you need to build it are located.

Lut Gholein is the desert jewel of the Diablo 2 Resurrected landscape, but beneath its sands lurk an evil so great that the player doesn’t quite know what they’re in for.

In order to reach Tal Rasha’s Temple and defeat the hideous Duriel, you’ll have to scour the plains for three different items in order to create the Horadric Staff, the key to opening the portal.

Advertisement

So, here’s all of the locations for the pieces of the Horadric staff, as well as how to combine them into one powerful weapon.

Contents

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Horadric Cube location

First up on your to-do list is find the Horadric Cube, an ancient relic that combines smaller items into one more powerful piece. As the quest suggests, you’ll need to head to the Halls of the Dead in the Dry Hills in order to collect it.

Read More: Diablo 2 Resurrected review

For the exact location:

Teleport to the Dry Hills waypoint. Run down to your right until you hit the boundary wall (see below.) Follow this along until the break point, then continue to follow the boundary down to the right.. The Halls of the Dead are denoted by a sandstone archway. Fight through the demons to get to Level 3. Keep hard left, and the Cube is in a chest in the anti-chamber.

Maggot Lair & Staff of Kings location

Next up on your travels is the gruesome Maggot Lair, home to giant beasties and a whole lot of ominous-looking green gunk. Nestled beneath the Far Oasis, you’ll need to fight through the slimy caverns to obtain the Staff of Kings.

Advertisement

To get there:

Travel to the Far Oasis waypoint. Continue straight following the wall (see below). When the wall disappears, go North-East to the Lair. Fight through the bugs to get to Level 3. Go straight from the Level 3 entrance and continue until you reach Coldworm the Burier. Defeat him. The chest containing the Staff of Kings is to the left of the slain worm.

Claw Viper Temple & Viper Amulet location

Last but not least is the elusive Claw Viper Temple, hidden away in the Valley of Snakes beyond the Lost City. This one is really easy to miss, so make sure you’ve got your eyes peeled if you want to collect that Viper Amulet.

For its exact location:

Spawn at the Lost City waypoint and head East. You will find a set of stairs: go up them. Go northwest from here, you’ll see a structure with three doors (see below.) Circle around behind it, and there will be a pathway to the Valley of Snakes set into the boundary. Continue straight and the temple will be right in front of you.

From here, you’ll want to make your way down to the basement to collect the Viper Amulet. To make life a little easier, we’ve drawn out the route for you below.

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Horadric staff

Once you’ve slotted together all the pieces of the puzzle, head back to Lut Gholein and chat to Deckard Cain. He will give you instructions on how to use the Cube to create the Horadric Staff.

Advertisement

Read More: Things to know before you start Diablo 2 Resurrected

The steps are pretty straightforward:

Right-click to open the Horadric Cube. Ensure that the Cube is in your Inventory, alongside the Staff of Kings and Viper Amulet. Add the Staff of Kings to the Cube. Add the Viper Amulet to the Cube. Select ‘Transmute.‘ Both items will combine to create the Horadric Staff.

So that’s where to find all of the pieces of the Horadric Staff in Diablo 2 Resurrected. Not quite finished slaying the hordes of hell yet? Be sure to check out our list of guides:

Diablo 2: Best builds for Amazon in Resurrected | Diablo 2 Barbarian: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Druid: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Necromancer: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Paladin: Best builds for Resurrected | Diablo 2 Sorceress: Best builds for Resurrected