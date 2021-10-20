Best Runeword combinations to level in Diablo 2 Resurrected

We’ve gathered Diablo 2 Resurrected’s best Runewords in order for you to level your items and become the best hero Sanctuary has ever seen.
By using Runewords in Diablo 2 Resurrected, you can upgrade your items in new and unique ways.
This is done by collecting runes and inserting them into socketed items in certain combinations. These combinations then morph the item into something powerful and loaded with buffs.
While we’ve listed all of the game’s Runeword combinations in our handy guide, let’s jump into the best Runewords for leveling in Diablo 2 Resurrected.
Contents
- How to use Runewords in Diablo 2 Resurrected
- Diablo 2 Resurrected: Best Runewords for Levelling
How to use Runewords in Diablo 2 Resurrected
You’ll pick up runes during solo and online play, they are little white triangular stones with strange symbols carved into them and work similarly to jewels and gems. They appear in gold text, not unlike unique items, so are often noticeable when they spawn.
Runes are inserted into sockets in items and armor, however, we’d advise against using them on their own. Instead, collect your runes and keep them in your stash and periodically check what words you can make using different combinations of them. This is because certain combinations have a transmog like effect on some items. Importantly, these items need to be socketed, as well as feature a particular number of sockets.
For example, if you were to upgrade your bow to the powerful Zephyr, you’d need to find a bow that contained two sockets. From here you’d insert the Ort and Eth rune into each socket. This would complete the transformation. Your bow would then boast the Runeword Zephyr and contain an outrageous amount of buffs.
We’ve gathered a selection of the best Runewords in Diablo 2 Resurrected below, including the rune combinations you’ll need to create them. We’ve not included the list of buffs each Runeword creates, as this is changeable and depends on the item used.
Diablo 2 Resurrected: Best Runewords for Levelling
Chest Armor
The below three Runewords only work on socketed chest armor items:
|Word
|Rune
|Required level
|Stealth
|Tal Eth
|17
|Myth
|Hel Amn Nef
|25 (Barbarian only)
|Peace
|Shael Thu Amn
|29 (Amaxon only)
Helms
The following Runeword only works on helms:
|Word
|Rune
|Required level
|Lore
|Ort Sol
|27
Shields
The following Runewords only work on shields:
|Word
|Rune
|Required level
|Ancient’s Pledge
|Ral Ort Tal
|21
|Rhyme
|Shael Eth
|29
Weapons
The below Runewords apply to a range of different weapons:
|Word
|Rune
|Required level
|Steel (Axe, Mace, Sword)
|Tir El
|13
|Spirit (Sword or shield)
|Tal Thul Ort Amn
|25
|Strength (Various weapons)
|Amn Tir
|25
|Honor (Various weapons)
|Amn El Ith Tir Sol
|27
|Insight (Polearm, Staff)
|Ral Tir Tal Sol
|27
|Leaf (Staff)
|Tir Ral
|19 (Sorceress Only)
|Zephyr (Bow, Crossbow)
|Ort Eth
|21
Remember, Runeword items are leveled with your character so it doesn’t matter if you apply runes to an item that’s well below your standards. The Runeword will bring this item up to date and make it something your character will find useful.
That’s everything you need to add the best Runewords to your items in Diablo 2 Resurrected. If you’re looking for more in-depth guides, be sure to check out some below:
