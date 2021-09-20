Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube guide: Recipes, locations, transmogs

The Horadric Cube is the item in Diablo 2 Resurrected that allows players to combine items and create transmogs. Here’s how it works and which recipes to use.

Horadric Cube is an item players pick up during Diablo 2 Resurrected’s campaign. It’s an essential quest item, so don’t worry about missing it.

Players who are familiar with Diablo 3’s transmog system will already know all about the Horadric Cube. Fortunately, with Diablo 2 being a much older game, the system is much simpler and easier to learn.

The Cube allows for some items in Diablo 2: Resurrected to be combined or fused with others. For example, incomplete pieces of gemstones can be fused together to create full or perfect versions. This the increases the buffs they offer when applied to gear.

It can also be used to combine two smaller sets of arrows into one large quiver of them. The Cube can also be used for extra inventory space, so it’s well worth carrying it around with you in dungeons or the world map. It provides 12 slots of additional space, but only takes up 4 in the player’s inventory.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube locations

Those who don’t want anything to do with Diablo 2’s main quest spoiled then look away now. But if you’d like to know where to find the Cube read on.

The Horadric Cube can be found in Act 2 of the main story quest. This is after Andariel has been defeated and the player leaves the Rogue Encampment and travels East to Lut Gholein in search of the Dark Wanderer.

The Horadric Cube is found during the quest The Hordric Staff in the Halls of the Dead. The item is heavily guarded and in the possession of a unique monster called Bloodwitch the Wild – so be ready for a fight.

Once picked up, the Cube is needed to fuse the Staff of Kings and the Amulet of the Viper to make the Horadric Staff. It’s also needed to fuse Khalim’s body parts and Flail together into Khalim’s Will, another important quest item.

Once located and used for its storyline purpose, the Cube is then yours to use as you wish.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Horadric Cube Transmog recipes

To use the Horadric Cube, place the items you want to combine in there together and hit the ‘Transmute’ button. Not everything can be combined, for it to work it needs to be part of a recipe or something that could feasibly be combined with something else.

Some items are less obvious, such as jewellery. The Cube has the ability to turn rings into amulets and make changes to some weapons. Without the recipes it’s hard to know what works and what doesn’t.

Remember, the Horadric Cube is also used to transmog runes. For a full breakdown of which runes can be combined, see our Diablo 2 Runewords guide here. But for everything else, see below:

Basic recipes

3 Magic Rings = 1 Random Magic Amulet

3 Magic Amulets = 1 Random Magic Ring

3 Small Rejuvenation Potions = 1 Full Rejuvenation Potion

3 Gems of the Same Type and Grade (lower than Perfect) = 1 Higher Grade Gem of the Same Type

2 Quivers of Bolts = 1 Quiver of Arrows

2 Quivers of Arrows = 1 Quiver of Bolts

1 Spear + 1 Quiver of Arrows = 1 Stack of Javelins

1 Axe + 1 Dagger = Throwing Axe

Strangling Gas Potion + any type of Healing Potion = 1 Antidote Potion

More advanced recipes

3 Perfect Skulls + 1 Rare Item + Stone of Jordan = Add 1 Socket To a Rare Item

1 Perfect Skull + 1 Rare Item + Stone of Jordan = 1 High Quality New Rare Item of the same type

6 Perfect Skulls + 1 Rare Item = 1 Random Low Quality Rare Item of the same type

4 Health Potions (of any type) + Ruby (any type) + Magical Sword = A Magic Sword of the Leech

3 Perfect Gems (of any type) + 1 Magic Item = 1 New Random Magic Item of the Same Type

6 Perfect Gems (1 of each type) + 1 Amulet (Magic) = Prismatic Amulet

1 Magic Ring + 1 Perfect Emerald + 1 Antidote Potion = 1 Jade Ring

1 Magic Ring + 1 Perfect Ruby + 1 Exploding Potion = 1 Garnet Ring

1 Magic Ring + 1 Perfect Topaz + 1 Rejuvenation Potion = 1 Coral Ring

1 Magic Ring + 1 Perfect Sapphire + 1 Thawing Potion = 1 Cobalt Ring

1 Magic Shield (any type) + 1 Spiked Club (any quality) + 2 Skulls (any quality) = Magic Shield of Spikes

Diamond (any quality) + 1 Staff (any type and quality) + 1 Kris (any quality) + 1 Belt (any type and quality) = Savage Polearm Class Weapon 3 Health Potions + 3 Mana Potions + 1 Chipped Gem = 1 Rejuvenation Potion

Any grade of health and mana potions can be used.

3 Health Potions + 3 Mana Potions + 1 Gem (normal) = 1 Full Rejuvenation Potion

Any grade of health and mana potions can be used.

3 Standard Gems (normal) and 1 Socketed Weapon (Any Type) = 1 Socketed Magic Weapon (of same type)

3 Chipped Gems + 1 Magic Weapon = Socketed Magic Weapon

3 Flawless Gems + 1 Magic Weapon = Socketed Magic Weapon

Basic Rune recipes

3 Runes of the Same Type (Runes 1-9) = 1 Higher Level Rune

3 El Runes -> 1 Eld Rune

3 Eld Runes -> 1 Tir Rune

3 Tir Runes -> 1 Nef Rune

3 Nef Runes -> 1 Eth Rune

3 Eth Runes -> 1 Ith Rune

3 Ith Runes -> 1 Tal Rune

3 Tal Runes -> 1 Ral Rune

3 Ral Runes -> 1 Ort Rune

3 Ort Runes -> 1 Thul Rune

3 Thul Runes + 1 Chipped Topaz –> 1 Amn Rune

3 Amn Runes + 1 Chipped Amethyst –> 1 Sol Rune

3 Sol Runes + 1 Chipped Sapphire –> 1 Shael Rune

3 Shael Runes + 1 Chipped Ruby –> 1 Dol Rune

The following rune upgrades will only work on Single-Player, open, or Ladder

3 Dol Runes + 1 Chipped Emerald –> 1 Hel Rune

3 Hel Runes + 1 Chipped Diamond –> 1 Io Rune

3 Io Runes + 1 Flawed Topaz –> 1 Lum Rune

3 Lum Runes + 1 Flawed Amythest –> 1 Ko Rune

3 Ko Runes + 1 Flawed Sapphire –> 1 Fal Rune

3 Fal Runes + 1 Flawed Ruby –> 1 Lem Rune

3 Lem Runes + 1 Flawed Emerald –> 1 Pul Rune

2 Pul Runes + 1 Flawed Diamond –> 1 Um Rune

2 Um Runes + 1 Topaz –> Mal Rune

2 Mal Runes + 1 Amethyst –> Ist Rune

2 Ist Runes + 1 Sapphire –> Gul Rune

2 Gul Runes + 1 Ruby –> Vex Rune

2 Vex Runes + 1 Emerald –> Ohm Rune

2 Ohm Runes + 1 Diamond –> Lo Rune

2 Lo Runes + 1 Flawless Topaz –> Sur Rune

2 Sur Runes + 1 Flawless Amethyst –> Ber Rune

2 Ber Runes + 1 Flawless Sapphire –> Jah Rune

2 Jah Runes + 1 Flawless Ruby –> Cham Rune

2 Cham Runes + 1 Flawless Emerald –> Zod Rune

Advanced Rune recipes

1 Tal Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Topaz + Normal Body Armor = Socketed Body Armor of same type

1 Ral Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Normal Weapon = Socketed Weapon of same type

1 Ral Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Normal Helm = Socketed Helm of same type

1 Tal Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Ruby + Normal Shield = Socketed Shield of same type

1 Ral Rune + 1 Sol Rune + 1 Perfect Emerald + Normal Unique Weapon = Exceptional Version of Weapon

1 Tal Rune + 1 Shael Rune + 1 Perfect Diamond + Normal Unique Armor = Exceptional Version of Armor

1 Lum Rune + 1 Pul Rune + 1 Perfect Emerald + Exceptional Unique Weapon = Elite Version of Weapon (Single Player and Ladder Only)

1 Ko Rune + 1 Lem Rune + 1 Perfect Diamond + Exceptional Unique Armor = Elite Version of Armor (Single Player and Ladder Only)

1 Ort Rune + 1 Amn Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Normal (Basic) Rare Weapon = Exceptional Rare Weapon

1 Ral Rune + 1 Thul Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Normal (Basic) Rare Armor = Exceptional Rare Armor

1 Fal Rune + 1 Um Rune + 1 Perfect Sapphire + Exceptional Rare Weapon = Elite Rare Weapon

1 Ko Rune + 1 Pul Rune + 1 Perfect Amethyst + Exceptional Rare Armor = Elite Rare Armor

1 Ort Rune + Weapon = Fully Repaired Weapon

1 Ral Rune + Armor = Fully Repaired Armor

1 Hel Rune + Scroll of Town Portal + Any Socketed Item = Remove items from sockets

Warning: These recipes will destroy any gems, runes, or jewels you have socketed .

1 Ort Rune + 1 Chipped Gem (any kind) + Weapon = Fully Repaired and Recharged Weapon

1 Ral Rune + 1 Flawed Gem (any kind) + Armor = Fully Repaired and Recharged Armor

1 Twisted Essence of Suffering + 1 Charged Essence of Hatred + 1 Burning Essence of Terror + 1 Festering Essence of Destruction = Token of Absolution

Finally, the Horadric Cube is also used to access Diablo 2 Resurrected’s secret cow level.

