How to access Diablo 2 Resurrected PTR & play updates early

Wondering how to access the Diablo 2 Resurrected PTR and try out new patches early? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Following in the footsteps of Diablo 3, Blizzard have decided to add a Public Test Realm (PTR) to Diablo 2 Resurrected, allowing players to test out changes before they go live in-game.

Given Resurrected’s ongoing struggle with server issues and game-breaking bugs, upcoming patches will be key to rebuilding the game‘s somewhat tattered reputation.

So, if you’re looking to have your say in the future of all things diabolical, here’s everything you need to know in order to access the Diablo 2 Resurrected PTR and, in turn, test out future updates before they go live.

How to access Diablo 2 Resurrected PTR

Accessing Diablo 2 Resurrected’s PTR is a pretty painless task (unless Diablo finds out) and only requires a few basic steps.

In order to jump into the Burning Hells a little early:

Open Battle.net Select Diablo 2 Resurrected from your game library. Above the Play button and beneath “Game Version” you will see a dropdown menu. Click it. Select “Public Test Realm” to start downloading the test version of D2R. Once the download is complete, select “Play” to start your journey. If you come across any issues, drop a message in Blizzard’s dedicated PTR channel.

Can you access the PTR on console?

In short, no, you cannot access the Diablo 2 Resurrected PTR on console.

Blizzard have confirmed that “while many of these changes may also be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in a future patch, the PTR is PC-only and only reflects changes coming specifically to that platform.”

So that’s everything you need to know about accessing the Diablo 2 Resurrected PTR. Looking to brush up on all things gloriously gory? Be sure to check out our D2R guides:

