Diablo 2’s runewords could be resurrected for Diablo 4

It seems Blizzard developers haven’t written off the possibility of resurrecting Diablo 2’s runewords features for Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment introduced runewords in Diablo 2, letting users create a combination of runes to give an item special attributes that were otherwise unattainable.

The Honor runeword made from AmnElIthTirSol, for example, granted significant boosts to melee weapon damage. To the chagrin of many fans, the feature never resurfaced for Diablo 3.

It won’t be available at launch for the franchise’s fourth mainline installment, either. But that does not mean runewords may never see the light of day again.

Article continues after ad

Is Blizzard teasing the potential return of runewords for Diablo 4?

According to PCGamesN, Lead Class Designer Adam Jackson fielded questions about the possibility of runewords returning during a recent roundtable interview.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We like runewords, they’re very cool,” the developer said. However, he added that the team doesn’t have anything to share about whether or not the feature will make an appearance in the future.

“But we do think they’re a really cool idea. That’s all I’m going to say right now,” Jackson concluded.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether Blizzard developers will actually reintroduce runewords for Diablo 4 at some point. The feature is likely on the minds of many fans, though, given its prominence in Diablo 2: Resurrected, which launched in August 2021.

Diablo 4 will hit store shelves soon enough, as the new entry remains on track for a June 2023 release. Following the success of its beta period in March, Blizzard plans to host a Server Slam public beta for everyone from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.