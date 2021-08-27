Diablo 2 Resurrected Producer praises “awesome” fan improvement ideas

In the wake of the Diablo 2 Resurrected beta, some fans have suggested improvements that have even scored Diablo Executive Producer Rod Fergusson’s seal of approval.

Diablo 2 Resurrected‘s Open Beta has left many fans chomping at the bit for the game to finally release on September 23, but for some fans, the preview left them with a bitter taste.

The lack of competitive ladder system, coupled with the inability to activate group lobbies and voice chat upon release has earned the wrath of console players specifically, proven by a recent survey that has appeared on Reddit.

It turns out, though, that this feedback has been spotted by Diablo’s Executive Producer Rod Fergusson, who has praised fans both for their innovative ideas and passion for making sure Diablo 2 Resurrected is the best that it can be.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Producer praises fans

While Fergusson has been very vocal about the fact that several of the original game’s features will be unavailable at launch, he has equally been praised for his open reception to player feedback.

In response to the Reddit survey, which states that players want changes to runewords, mercenaries, gems, and further balancing, Fergusson has called these fan suggested improvements “good ideas.”

“Awesome feedback,” he writes. Highlighting that the team is still “focused on getting to launch right now,” he comments that there are “good ideas here.”

Awesome feedback! Focused on getting to launch right now but some good ideas here. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) August 25, 2021

D2R devs have taken feedback before

This isn’t the first time that the team have actively sought, and in turn acted upon, feedback. Several different changes were implemented after the game’s Technical Alpha in March, and were largely successful.

His continued responses have earned him points with the title’s fanbase who, in this case, have commented on the original Reddit thread that they’re happy to see that they’re not just screaming into the abyss.

“It feels good to actually have some replies/recognition from the people that are working on the game,” writes one fan. “F**king hype for the near future!”

So while we may not see a whole selection of new features immediately upon release, the Burning Hells’ minions are watching, and they’re listening to what you’ve got to say.