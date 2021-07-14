Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting some very popular changes after alpha test

Blizzard ran the technical Alpha for the highly anticipated Diablo 2 remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected, back in April, and the adjustments they’ve made following the feedback has won fans over.

As we edge every closer to the release of Diablo 2 Resurrected, Blizzard’s highly anticipated remaster, Blizzard have revealed some of the changes that they’ll be implementing after the tech alpha that took place in April.

Including everything from small Quality of Life (QoL) changes to full blown graphical overhauls that bring some of both the Sorceress and Paladin’s deadly abilities to life, the adjustments have been a hit with fans everywhere.

Advertisement

It’s not just the actual in-game changes that fans are praising, though. It’s Vicarious Visions’ attention to feedback and dedication to creating the best remaster they can that has fans singing their praises to the High Heavens.

Diablo 2 Resurrected post-Alpha changes

Fans everywhere have been praying to the angels above for snippets of new information about the devilishly delightful adventure, and Blizzard have delivered by giving us a glimpse into the changes implemented after the technical Alpha. It’s safe to say the graphical overhauls are a hit.

With the Sorceress’ Lightning spell being reworked a little to look more like the original title’s version, as well as her Blizzard looking much more like the snowy rain of death that it’s supposed to, fans are over the moon with how her overhauled abilities look.

Advertisement

The Paladin’s icy attack has also been given a stunning new lick of paint. Holy Freeze now looks like it truly does freeze opponents, but still has the familiar charm of the original ability.

Finally, item icons have also been given some love, with the gems being given that stunning depth of color that you see when you gaze into the heart of a real ruby or topaz, and the weapons being given a bit more edge.

All of Blizzard’s post-Alpha changes can be found here.

Diablo’s post-Alpha changes are a hit

The title’s loyal fanbase have come out in style to celebrate the release of these stunning new changes, and even XBOX has weighed in with their opinion!

Advertisement

The console’s official Twitter account dropped a cheeky comment on the changes’ official announcement tweet, writing “wow, in such high-res you can really tell how dead they are!”

Wow, in such high-res you can really tell how dead they are! — Xbox (@Xbox) July 13, 2021

Another fan praises the graphical adjustments, writing “looks amazing!” before begging Blizzard to bring September 23 closer using their demonic powers.

Looks amazing! Now you just need to fix that weird issue with the calendar, since it should be September 23 already 🥺 pic.twitter.com/uaFRgW6Flk — Diogo Silva (@Draketh90) July 13, 2021

Additionally, on the game’s dedicated subreddit, one fan has dropped a heartfelt post to the developers, Vicarious Visions. “Dear Vicarious Visions, thank you for improving so much on all of those shown and unshown things mentioned in the Technical Alpha Learnings post,” they write.

As we continue to edge ever closer to the end of the world and Diablo’s terrifying reign, we can’t wait to see what Blizzard choose to let us filthy mortals gaze upon next. Until then, though, be sure to keep up with all of the latest Diablo news.