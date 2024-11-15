Overwatch Classic players demand Blizzard bring back the “best” part of OW1

Overwatch Classic players think Blizzard missed an easy opportunity to reintroduce one of OW1’s most beloved features.

Blizzard shocked the Overwatch community in November by introducing Overwatch Classic, a limited-time mode that reverts the game to its first 21 heroes with the original balance patch and maps.

While Overwatch Classic has been a welcome addition and even made some fans appreciate how far the game has come since, there is one thing missing that players can’t help but think the devs overlooked.

When Overwatch 2 released, there were some major overhauls to how stats were tracked. A big one was that the game finally added a scoreboard and replaced the medal system, which only showed a player how they were performing relative to their own team.

Blizzard

Another, more appreciated feature, was the end of the match cards. These cards highlighted certain players’ performances and let the participants vote on who they felt did the best.

For instance, the cards could include a player’s total healing, kill streak, damage blocked, damage done, and other impressive metrics.

In a post that’s blowing up on the Overwatch subreddit, users urged Blizzard to bring this feature back, calling its absence a “missed opportunity.”

“I was REALLY hoping that they were going to bring these back!” a player remarked. “These were the BEST.”

Others echoed those sentiments but understood that it may have been too much work for the dev team to implement.

“These were amazing. I feel like it wouldn’t have been too hard to add these back to the game, really sad we don’t get to see them again and that new players don’t get to experience them,” a player commented.

“I loved seeing everyone’s stats! Especially healers. I’m like damn 12k! Get it,” replied someone else.

“Missed opportunity every match I play. F**king why did they remove this?” asked another.

For now, there’s no indication if Blizzard will bring this feature back to Overwatch Classic or OW2 at a later date, but it’s clear that the community hasn’t forgotten about it and eagerly awaits its return.