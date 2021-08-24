Diablo 2 Resurrected beta divides fans with lack of new features

Blizzard’s remaster of the iconic Diablo 2, Diablo 2 Resurrected, released in beta form to the public in August and has been both a hit and a miss.

Now one of the most highly anticipated games of 2021, Diablo 2 Resurrected gives players the opportunity to dive into the fray between angels and demons once more – but this time with enhanced graphics.

With Sanctuary reborn in gloriously gorey HD, the game’s beta had players on the edges of their seats. The first sneak peek at gameplay since the Alpha test, players finally got to experience the title first hand.

However, it has proven pretty divisive within the fanbase, with some players loving the game’s new feel, while others are absolutely hating it.

Some fans love the Diablo 2 Resurrected beta

Despite having issues with the Early Access Beta crashing a few minutes into players’ journeys, when the game hit the Open servers a lot of players were having the time of their lives.

“Those betas were the most fun I’ve had in quite a while,” writes one fan on the game’s subreddit. “It’s crazy how well those old mechanics have aged. Even as annoying as the inventory and stamina can be it wouldn’t be the same without it.”

Others have jumped into respond. “Were their bugs? Sure. But I also had a crazy amount of fun for the couple days I was able to play. I’m stoked!” exclaims one excited fan.

“I always love coming back to Diablo 2 and some of the other timeless games for run-throughs, every year or so. Diablo 2 Resurrected is going to make this even better – the beta showed me it was great,” comments another.

Others aren’t impressed

Despite glowing reviews from some players, Diablo 2 Resurrected doesn’t seem to be the gift from the High Heavens that a lot of people were hoping for.

One player has discussed their experience on console, writing that the online system is a complete “headache,” especially in terms of trading and group play.

Read More: Diablo 2 Resurrected disappoints fans with no ladder at launch

Another stresses their disappointment over the lack of lobbies and the competitive ladder system at launch, urging people to “cancel their preorders” if this is a feature they were looking forward to.

Diablo 2 Resurrected releases on 23 September, so whether you love it or hate it, you’ll have to stay awhile and listen if you want to see the devilish title in all its heavenly (and hellish) glory.