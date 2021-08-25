Diablo players mock claims that Diablo 2 Resurrected “censored” content

After some claimed that Diablo 2 Resurrected’s gore had been heavily censored, fans have hit back – showing it’s very much the other way around.

With the Diablo 2 Resurrected beta now a thing of the past, players have finally caught a glimpse as to what the remaster of the iconic title will look like.

Despite dividing fans due to the lack of new features available upon release, one of the most positive aspects of the beta was the enhanced graphics. From the bloody fountain that lies at the heart of Tristram to the horrifying spiders that guard Andariel’s lair, the devs have excelled themselves at bringing the title’s glorious gore into 2021.

Advertisement

Some have claimed that Blizzard very actively censored the blood and guts, though, and fans are having none of it.

Did Blizzard really censor Diablo 2 gore?

With players appearing to have noticed the subtle changes to several of the female characters in the game, others claimed that during the Alpha test some of the gore had been removed.

Read More: Diablo 2 Resurrected chief responds to ladder backlash over missing features

However, those who took part in the Beta argue that this is very much not the case. With mutilated corpses strewn across pretty much every square inch of land, as well as blood perfectly animated to appear glossy in the light, Blizzard hasn’t held back.

“I couldn’t help but chuckle at whoever said Blizzard was censoring blood/gore/skulls,” posts one Redditor. “There’s arguably more of it now that it used to [have].”

Advertisement

A second post includes another side-by-side comparison of the original title and Resurrected, writing “gore in Diablo 2 Resurrected is GLORIOUS!”

Several others mention the game’s horrifyingly crafted arachnid enemies. “The detail on the f**king spiders,” writes one, while another calls the eight-legged creatures “creepy in all the right ways.”

So despite claims that the devs have toned down the horror in the iconic title, it appears that most players would argue otherwise. Whether or not Blizzard will choose to amp up the gore in the future remains to be seen, but we’re loving the gruesome scenes we’ve witnessed so far!