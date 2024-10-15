Diablo 4 Season 6 Patch 2.0.3 notes: Evade Spiritborn hotfixed, Realmwalker changes, more

A week after the release of Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred and Season 6, Blizzard releases an update with several fixes for some bugs and improvements for features that were in dire need of a speed boost. They’ve also given Evade Spiritborn a hotfix nerf to bring back its power.

One of the key changes includes an increased 15% movement speed for the Realmwalker and improved spawn rates for enemies. There are a ton of other changes coming in this update, including the sad but understandable nerf of the Evade Spiritborn build. Also, players will now encounter more spawns at once and have a chance to summon a Treasure Goblin.

Article continues after ad

Below, you can find the complete patch notes for the hotfix Blizzard plans to release on October 17.

Diablo 4 2.0.3 hotfix patch notes

Blizzard Entertainment / Dexerto Your evade Spiritborn is free to exploit the bug until October 17, when the patch drops.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Diablo 4 2.0.3 patch notes:

Changes to UI

Crafting Notification for Runes : Now shows what is being crafted instead of just the Runes used.

: Now shows what is being crafted instead of just the Runes used. Jeweler Recipes : Display specific Runes required for each recipe when crafting random Runes.

: Display specific Runes required for each recipe when crafting random Runes. Rune and Gem Swap Tooltip : Changed from “socket” to “swap” for clarity.

: Changed from “socket” to “swap” for clarity. Rune and Runeword Tooltips : Updated to better explain their effects.

: Updated to better explain their effects. Masterworking Tooltip : Clarifies that the item must be Tempered twice before Masterworking.

: Clarifies that the item must be Tempered twice before Masterworking. Crafting Material Tooltips and Icons : Improved for better readability.

: Improved for better readability. Party Finder Menu : Infernal Hordes and Kurast Undercity now listed at the top level, alongside other key activities like the Pit and Dark Citadel.

: Infernal Hordes and Kurast Undercity now listed at the top level, alongside other key activities like the Pit and Dark Citadel. Glyph Socket Icon : Adjusted for better visual distinction in Paragon Boards.

: Adjusted for better visual distinction in Paragon Boards. Character Stats Window : Non-Physical damage stat removed to eliminate confusion, as it was incorrectly listed separately.

: Non-Physical damage stat removed to eliminate confusion, as it was incorrectly listed separately. Damage Numbers : Abbreviated for clarity (e.g., 10000 damage displayed as 10k).

: Abbreviated for clarity (e.g., 10000 damage displayed as 10k). New Loading Screens: Introduced Nahantu-themed loading screens for in-game experience.

Changes to Kurast Undercity

Rewards and Drops

Improved Rewards : Enhancements have been made to the rewards from successful runs.

: Enhancements have been made to the rewards from successful runs. Increased Random Item Drops : A wider variety of random items will now drop.

: A wider variety of random items will now drop. Guaranteed Legendary Item : At least one Legendary Item is now guaranteed to drop per run.

: At least one Legendary Item is now guaranteed to drop per run. Doubled Gold Drops: The amount of gold dropped has been increased.

Monster Adjustments

Minion Affix Changes : Minions with the Extra Health monster affix will no longer spawn.

: Minions with the Extra Health monster affix will no longer spawn. Health Pool Reductions : The health pools for bosses and greater afflicted monsters have been reduced for better balance with similar dungeon content.

: The health pools for bosses and greater afflicted monsters have been reduced for better balance with similar dungeon content. Spawn Frequency Adjustments : The spawn frequency of afflicted super Elites compared to afflicted regular Elites has been slightly modified.

: The spawn frequency of afflicted super Elites compared to afflicted regular Elites has been slightly modified. Spirit Beacon Encounter: The number of normal monster mobs spawned during this encounter has been slightly reduced to enhance clarity for objectives.

Timer Adjustments

Base Run Timer Increase : Starting time for a base run (without Tribute applied) has increased from 100 seconds to 120 seconds.

: Starting time for a base run (without Tribute applied) has increased from 100 seconds to 120 seconds. Elite Time Bonuses : Afflicted regular Elites now grant a 10-second time bonus (up from 8 seconds). Afflicted super Elites now grant a 15-second time bonus (up from 14 seconds).

:

Tribute Changes

Tribute of Titans : Can now drop even when bosses are not defeated.

: Can now drop even when bosses are not defeated. Increased Rare Tribute Drop Rate: The drop rate for Rare Tributes throughout the game has been increased, while other rarities remain unchanged.

Changes to Season of Hatred Rising content: Realmwalker event

Event Changes

Spawn Mechanics : Realmwalker no longer reduces enemy spawns if only one person is following it. Maximum spawns allowed at one time increased from 15 to 20.

: Movement Speed Enhancements : Base movement speed of the Realmwalker increased by approximately 15%. For every wave of Bloodbound Guardians defeated, the Realmwalker’s movement speed increases by an additional 10%. For instance, defeating all three waves results in a total speed increase of 30%.

: Treasure Goblin Summoning : The Realmwalker now has a low chance to summon a Treasure Goblin during the event.

:

Ritual Phase Adjustments

Hatred Spire Changes : One Hatred Spire has been removed from the Ritual phase in Nahantu, but three will still spawn during the event in Estuar.

: Map Icon Update : The Hatred Rising icon has been removed from the map; players will now locate the Realmwalker through a different event icon.

:

Miscellaneous Improvements

Event Progression: Various changes have been implemented to speed up event progression.

Changes made to Balance

Overheating Aspect : Now scales with Incinerate Skill Ranks.

: Now scales with Incinerate Skill Ranks. Charged Flash Aspect: Now scales with Charged Bolts Skill Ranks.

Mythic Unique Items Adjustments

Doombringer : All Stats increased from 114 to 160 .

: All Stats increased from . Shattered Vow : Life increased from 444 to 1,200 .

: Life increased from . The Grandfather : Life increased from 662 to 1,800 and all Stats increased from 150 to 220 .

: Life increased from and all Stats increased from . Shroud of False Death : Life increased from 222 to 800 . and all Stats increased from 111 to 160 .

: Life increased from . and all Stats increased from . Nesekem, the Herald : Life increased from 464 to 1,200 .

: Life increased from . Harlequin Crest : Life increased from 465 to 800 .

: Life increased from . Andariel’s Visage: All Stats increased from 77 to 110

Tempering Changes

Legendary Elemental Surge Tempering Affixes: Minimum damage values increased from 300 to 900, while maximum values remain unchanged.

Bug fixes for each class

Barbarian

Fixed display issues with Mighty Throw Pulse size tempered affixes in the character stats panel.

Druid

Ravens no longer persist indefinitely after unequipping Stormcrow’s Aspect.

Stormcrow’s Aspect now correctly marks Ravens as a nature skill.

Nature’s Fury’s automatic casts now correctly count as a Rune Offering.

Corrected the interaction of various skills with Tempest Roar and Vasily’s Prayer.

Adjusted the 4th Shred attack from the Aspect of the Agile Wolf to behave as intended.

Fixed issues with the Greatstaff of the Crone and various skill interactions.

Necromancer

Addressed damage issues from the Shademist Aspect.

Fixed Golem spawning issues related to area transitions.

Adjusted damage output from Bone Storms and related skills.

Rogue

Fixed issues with Preparation not resetting Dance of Knives charges.

Sorcerer

Familiar casting issues resolved, including incorrect spell triggers with Elemental Constellation Aspect.

Fixed duration problems with various skills and affixes.

Addressed inconsistencies with the Enlightenment passive and related effects.

Resolved issues with companion-triggered Enchantment effects.

Spiritborn

Fixed interactions between Jacinth Shell’s unique power and charge-using skills.

Adjusted functionality for several affixes related to Evade and cooldown effects.

Fixed drop issues for Spiritborn unique items in specific events.

Accessibility

Fixed distorted voice issue with the Screen Reader on PlayStation™ 4.

Screen Reader now functions correctly in the Reinforcement tab of the Mercenaries menu.

Other Bug Fixes

Season of Hatred Rising

Corrected item type granted for Tier 3 and Tier 7 reputation rewards from Zakarum Remnants.

Fixed reward conditions for the Slight Challenge Objective before Chapter 3 of the Season Journey.

Adjusted Seething Opal consumption mechanics and buff interactions.

Resolved issues with Bloodbound Guardians affecting boss encounters and monster spawns.

Dark Citadel

Various tooltip and map icon display issues fixed.

Addressed character invisibility, multiple Counterspell Elites, and missed cosmetic items in the Stash.

Corrected entry requirements for the Dark Citadel and issues with Soul Bomb visual effects.

Fixed time limit avoidance, incorrect progress bar display, and various UI issues.

Resolved issues with Flesh Cultivators, structure destruction spawning, and player damage avoidance.

Addressed loot quality and Attunement chest rewards.

Runes

Fixed various issues related to Runes, including effects on Druid skills and inaccuracies in tooltips.

Mercenaries

Resolved Bastion ability duration display, interaction with Bloodmarked players, and mount riding issues.

Corrected Raheir Rapport Cache drop rates and display issues in the Mercenary Skill tree.

Infernal Hordes and Strongholds

Adjusted spawn rates and strength of enemies in certain locations.

Resolved issues with Nahantu-based Strongholds and boss disappearances.

Dungeons and The Pit

Fixed multiple progression-blocking issues across various dungeons.

Resolved enemy spawning issues and boss encounter resets.

Quests

Corrected various quest progression and display issues across multiple quests.

Fixed numerous blocking issues and interaction problems during quest objectives.

Events

Resolved spawning issues and functionality problems during various events, including Stalker and Legion events.

Gameplay

Addressed crafting materials, item drop rates, and overall item functionality across gameplay.

Fixed specific character class issues and gameplay mechanics.

Party Finder

Fixed various navigation and selection issues within the Party Finder menu.

User Interface and User Experience

Corrected multiple UI and tooltip inaccuracies, including those related to challenges, items, and navigation.

Fixed visual and functional issues across various game menus and cinematics.

With the upcoming fixes, players can anticipate a more exciting and rewarding experience in Diablo 4. The launch of Vessel of Hatred was not without delay and its fair share of bugs, but it was also praised by creators and Dexerto as “exactly what Diablo 4 needed.”