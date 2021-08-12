Diablo 2 Resurrected disappoints fans with no ladder at launch

As we draw ever closer to evil’s return, Executive Producer Rod Fergusson has confirmed that Diablo 2 Resurrected’s ladder will not begin on release.

An essential part of Diablo 2 is the ladder system. Almost like ‘ranked’ but for Diablo, players battle it out to see who Sanctuary’s true savior is for that season.

While the fan favorite system will make a return in Diablo 2 Resurrected, players have been a little baffled about how it will look. With Blizzard claiming that they want to make the season cycle shorter, the competitive realm will be taking on a very different form in the remaster.

Advertisement

For those hoping to jump into the competitive sphere upon release, though, bad news awaits.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will not have ladder on release

As confirmed by Diablo icon, Executive Producer Rod Fergusson, Diablo 2: Resurrected will not be featuring a ladder season upon release.

Responding to a question on Twitter, he writes “we want to make sure that the game is stable and ready for ladder before we turn that on. So it won’t be there for launch.”

Promising players that it “will come shortly after everything settles down,” it turns out this news really wasn’t what veteran Diablo 2 players wanted to hear.

We want to make sure the game is stable and ready for ladder before we turn that on. So it won't be there for launch but will come shortly after once everything settles down. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) August 11, 2021

Diablo fans aren’t happy

Players have been quick to let the dev team know that this devilish trick isn’t something that they’re too pleased about.

Advertisement

“So what is likely the sole reason any veteran player would buy D2:R is not even going to be available at launch?” one commenter fumes. “You can’t make this s**t up.”

So what is likely the sole reason any veteran player would buy D2:R is not even going to be available at launch? We’re supposed to pay $40 for the priviledge to beta test the game for you? You can’t make this shit up. At least confirm ladder-only features are available non-ladder — Corey Owens (@CoreyOw) August 11, 2021

Another asks “why was this just announced now,” disappointed because they had “requested time off of work to play ladder on the launch date.”

Surely the team is aware that this just totally screws anyone who requested time off of work to play ladder on the launch date. Why was this just announced now? And the time spent leveling/MFing at launch will be wasted as we’ll be forced to make new chars once ladder is live. — John K (@John_k_39) August 12, 2021

“If there won’t be a ladder for launch, why are you launching in September?” questions another upset fan. “This is a big mistake and a huge letdown for longtime D2 players.”

If there wont be a ladder for launch why are you guys launching in September? Did you guys know from the beginning there wouldnt be ladder? This is a big mistake and huge letdown for longtime D2 players. — 31drew31 (@31drew31) August 12, 2021

The anger has transferred across to the game’s official subreddit, too. “Nail in the coffin. Might as well not even buy or play until ladder,” writes one poster, with another thread entitled “D2R launch is essentially another open beta until ladder launches.”

Advertisement

While another post implores players to “think about why there won’t be ladder at HOUR ZERO on launch day,” many members of the community remain pretty upset about the announcement.

Despite all of the hype around the return of the High Heavens and Burning Hells, it seems like this announcement has put a dampener on the highly anticipated release. Only time will tell if Blizzard elect to reverse this decision.