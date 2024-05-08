GamingDiablo

Why is Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode deactivated?

Brianna Reeves
diablo 4 gauntletBlizzard Entertainment

Blizzard developers have deactivated Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode for a limited time during the current season – here’s why.

The Gauntlet endgame content launched early in March 2024 alongside the mid-season refresh for Season 3. Driven by leaderboards, this Diablo 4 game mode challenges players to overcome dungeon challenges that rotate on a weekly basis.

With Season 4 on the horizon, players were looking forward to the Week 10 challenges, but they never went live. Users trying to access the mode at the start of Week 10 were instead met with a message reading, “Trials have ended for this week.”

Amid the confusion, a Blizzard developer explained the situation and apologized for the lack of clarity.

Why is Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode off?

Diablo Community Manager Adam Fletcher, aka PezRadar, explained why the Gauntlet didn’t receive an update on Tuesday, May 7 as expected. The developer told Diablo 4 players in a Blizzard Forums post that Gauntlets for Season 3 and future seasons won’t occur during the final week.

This is because “the final week of the season would have some additional complexities during its wind-down period before we begin each new season.”

In addition, Fletcher apologized for not keeping the community informed on the matter. But Diablo 4 users can expect the challenges to return during the first week of Season 4, which remains on track for its scheduled launch date on Tuesday, May 14.

Related Topics

Diablo 4

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Diablo 4 Season 4
Diablo
Excited fans call Diablo 4 Season 4 “a new beginning” for the game
Sam Smith
Diablo 4 Season 4 Barbarian Promo Art
Diablo
Subtle change in Diablo 4’s Season 4 patch makes endgame gambling “worth it”
Ethan Dean
diablo patch notes
Diablo
Diablo 4 May 14 patch notes: Itemization updates, new crafting mechanics & more
Brianna Reeves
diablo 4 itemization rework
Diablo
Diablo 4 devs open to reworking more systems after itemization overhaul
Brianna Reeves
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech