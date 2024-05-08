Why is Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode deactivated?

Blizzard developers have deactivated Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode for a limited time during the current season – here’s why.

The Gauntlet endgame content launched early in March 2024 alongside the mid-season refresh for Season 3. Driven by leaderboards, this Diablo 4 game mode challenges players to overcome dungeon challenges that rotate on a weekly basis.

With Season 4 on the horizon, players were looking forward to the Week 10 challenges, but they never went live. Users trying to access the mode at the start of Week 10 were instead met with a message reading, “Trials have ended for this week.”

Amid the confusion, a Blizzard developer explained the situation and apologized for the lack of clarity.

Why is Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode off?

Diablo Community Manager Adam Fletcher, aka PezRadar, explained why the Gauntlet didn’t receive an update on Tuesday, May 7 as expected. The developer told Diablo 4 players in a Blizzard Forums post that Gauntlets for Season 3 and future seasons won’t occur during the final week.

This is because “the final week of the season would have some additional complexities during its wind-down period before we begin each new season.”

In addition, Fletcher apologized for not keeping the community informed on the matter. But Diablo 4 users can expect the challenges to return during the first week of Season 4, which remains on track for its scheduled launch date on Tuesday, May 14.