Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred’s Spiritborn Class revealed: Everything we know

Diablo 4 will get its first new class since launch with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Here’s what we know so far about Diablo 4’s Spiritborn Class.

Diablo 4 does a pretty good job of changing and evolving through its seasonal iterations with Season 4 bringing a major overhaul. Its revamping of base mechanics from crafting to inventory management marked the biggest shift in the game we had seen until this point.

However, thanks to the update we got on Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion we got at the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, Season 4 will look tame compared to the DLC’s additions. Vessel of Hatred will bring a new region, story, and most importantly, a new Class to Diablo 4.

The Spiritborn Class was officially revealed alongside this update on Vessel of Hatred marking the first new character option since the game’s launch. Here’s everything we know about Diablo 4’s Spiritborn Class.

When will you be able to play as a Spiritborn in Diablo 4?

The Spiritborn Class will become available in Diablo 4 when the Vessel of Hatred expansion releases on October 8, 2024. You will of course need to have purchased the Vessel of Hatred expansion in order to play the Class.

Blizzard has announced that they will reveal gameplay footage of the Spiritborn Class on July 18, 2024. This should help players decide if it’s something they want to try out.

Blizzard Entertainment The Spiritborn Class has a deep connection with the jungle of Nehantu.

What do we know about Diablo 4’s Spiritborn class so far?

Spiritborn are an ancient breed of warrior with clear Mesoamerican influence and they hail from the Nahantu region. They draw power from ancestral spirits and the magic of the deep jungle that they make their home in.

Game Director Rod Fergusson has been relatively tightlipped about the class but he did reveal in an interview with Windows Central that the Spiritborn’s playstyle is relatively unique as far as Diablo goes.

“We wanted to do something that was completely different,” Fergusson explained. “And so that’s what you see with the Spiritborn. It’s a recognition that we’re going to a new place with Nahantu, and we wanted to have a class that was part of that design.”

Promotional images show the Spiritborn wielding a sort of glaive with blades at either end of the staff. This is an entirely new weapon but every Class in Diablo 4 has multiple options for armaments so more will likely be revealed.

Blizzard Entertainment Purchasing Vessel of Hatred’s Ultimate Edition will get you a thematic War-Cat mount for your Spiritborn.

That’s all we know so far about the Spiritborn class of Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion. We’ll be sure to update this article with more information from the July 18 Class Reveal.

It’ll be a while before most players get their hands on the new class so for now, why not focus on building out one of the five currently available classes in Diablo 4?

