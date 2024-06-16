Diablo 4 players confused as Barbarian gets buffed despite being the best class

Barbarian’s have received several buffs on patch 1.4.3 despite arguably being the best class in the game. Barbs getting so many viable builds has left other players envious.

Considering the wide variety of weapon types Barbarians can use — regardless of whether those weapon types are exclusive to the class — it’s hard to imagine this class not having a leg up on the rest when it comes to versatility.

This is especially true when taking into account how easy it is to get one-shot in Season 4 and how naturally damage-resistant Barbarians are.

However, many of the game’s strongest builds are Barbarian builds. Alongside Rogue, these two classes make up some of the highest-ranking Pit runs in the game, which can push into 140 and 150 with multiple classes in the hands of expert players.

Blizzard Entertainment

While Diablo 4’s best class is ultimately subjective, the fact that Barbarian is so effective late-game with a variety of different builds makes it really stand out.

That, combined with an easy leveling process and the ability to make a dent in late-game content even without an optimized build, make it a frontrunner for best all-around class in the game.

And, on patch 1.4.3, there are a ton of buffs aimed at making Whirlwind Barb one of the best builds to run on top of the already strong Bash/Cleave, Thorns, & Double Swing builds.

Meanwhile, other classes like Sorcerer and Druid don’t have many options that are viable at the peak of late game.

And, while not everyone feels that Barbarian should be nerfed per se, the prevailing sentiment from the community is that it’s hard not to feel as if other classes are being ignored as Barb gets put on a pedestal.

“With even 50% of what this Barb has, players can still destroy Druids and Sorcs not using the Immortal build with just a sneeze,” the original poster claimed.

“There are so many very easy to make Barb builds out there, and they are all very powerful,” another player said. “Sure, you wont get the 500k+ HP monstrosity that kills everything with Thorns, or whatever else Rob is cooking with super gear, but there is no shortage of down to earth builds for Barbs, Rogues and Necros that can push high.”

While Barbarian has multiple builds that can push through Diablo 4’s hardest content, other classes are left out to dry.

“I’m over here happy to hit 3 mil on my blizzard sorc and getting one shot on lvl 60 pit with good gear lol,” one player said.

That’s without mentioning Druid — a class that many longtime players feel is dead in the water in Season 4. However, those who are more optimistic are ok with Barb players getting another viable build, just as long as other classes get the same treatment and everyone gets to have more fun with the game.

“Dont look at Barb and ask for nerfs, be vocal that other classes get buffs and be that powerful!”