Diablo 4 players claim Druid class is “dead” after disappointing 1.4.3 buffs

Diablo 4’s Druid class got some love in the 1.4.3 patch, but those who have been playing the class since launch feel like build diversity hasn’t meaningfully evolved since launch. What’s more, people who love the class are starting to leave it behind.

On the surface, the Druid class got several buffs in patch 1.4.3 and has seen mostly buffs since the release of the game. In reality, players are frustrated that none of these buffs have pushed any Druid builds into having a more consistent and even leveling process with healthy build variety.

Sure, Sorcerer wasn’t great at launch, either, but that class has been buffed up enough to push through high-level content without too much difficulty. Druid is a different story unless you’ve got the right build.

Patch 1.4.3 had over two dozen buffs for Druid, but most of them increased damage and scaling on inconsequential things like thorns and Rabies or focused on increasing how much the class Fortifies from abilities rather than giving players more damage.

“Since the start of the game, they have been buffing Rabies every patch. Stop wasting space on patch notes if you are not willing to get in game and test your builds,” one Redditor asserted.

“The build doesn’t even clear T100 NMD with full +8 gear and perfect Masterworks, it’s doing like 300k dmg, what do you think a 25% buff is going to do?” they asked the community.

“It’s starting to be frustrating that none of the issues with the class get addressed.”

It’s worth mentioning that, when you get everything you need for a Druid to shine, they’ve got some of the best late-game tools to clear out Pit 100 and Helltides with ease.

Once you get a cohesive Pulverize build together or a Werewolf Tornado build, this class absolutely shreds late game — even if Pulverize somewhat falls off against bosses.

The problem is just how much of a slog it is to get there, and how specific these builds are. You need every component for them to work properly. Additionally, every top-tier build requires using animal forms, making the human form and most abilities associated with it pointless.

Blizzard Entertainment

“Probably in the minority but I wish there were some real advantages to staying in and fighting as human form Druid,” said another fan. “At this point I’m just resigned to Spiritborn probably being more what I’m looking for.”

This is where player frustration comes from. Though the class received a ton of buffs that look big on paper, the reality is that they don’t make any new builds viable for the class or meaningfully change the way Druid plays.

“They are slowly deleting the druid class so you can play the new druid class soon,” one Redditor joked, referring to the Spiritborn class that’ll be coming with Vessel of Hatred.

Sentiment toward Druid even from those who love the class most is at an all-time low.

“Rabies got buffed AGAIN! 25% isn’t gonna do anything. Holy sh*t man, they clearly don’t play test Druids. Dead class.”