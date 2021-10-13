How to unlock Manifested Pages in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

Festival of the Lost is back in Destiny 2, bringing with it a new vendor and currency for players to engage with and collect. They’re called Manifested Pages, and they hold the key to new lore in the Destiny universe.

Eva Levante has returned to The Tower in Destiny 2, which means the game’s Festival of the Lost is underway once more, and she’s brought a strange new addition with her this time.

The Book of the Forgotten holds many secrets and it’s willing to let you in on them if you’re willing to exchange some pages with it.

This is everything you need to know about the new vendor and how to create Manifested Pages in Festival of the Lost.

New Festival of the Lost vendor in Destiny 2

The new vendor can be found next to Eva’s stand throughout the event. This new shop allows players to bring in Spectral Pages that they collect out in the wild and convert them into Manifested Pages, which then allow you to access additional in-game lore. There are 27 pages to convert in total.

If you want to partake in this exchange, you only need to complete some Haunted Lost Sectors to start.

These special Lost Sectors feature a series of minibosses, the Headless One, who will also drop Spectral Pages on their death. You can also snag some free Manifested Pages at the chests at the end of each Sector, though the number is not guaranteed.

Don’t forget to wear your mask while doing this, as you’ll be able to collect Candy, the traditional Festival currency, while you’re out hunting in these new areas.

How to convert Spectral Pages to Manifested Pages

Once you’ve collected some pages you can return back to The Tower and open up the book’s menu. There you will be able to convert your pages and begin to uncover a bunch of new secrets about the Destiny universe.

Who knows, there could even be some cryptic hints regarding the future of the franchise tucked away in there.

That’s all you need to know about The Book of the Forgotten in Destiny 2. For more information on the Festival of the Lost activities and rewards, you can take a look at our hub here.

