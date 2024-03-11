Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters collab: Bundle contents, release date, more

Bungie has revealed a new collaboration between Destiny 2 and Ghostbusters which will see the two fan-favorite franchises join forces to deliver Guardians an exciting new bundle. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Destiny 2 is no stranger to collaboration bundles as of late. From The Witcher crossover to the Mass Effect-themed bundles, players have had plenty to consider buying from the Eververse store.

While the addition of these new cosmetics brings something new to the looter shooter, some fans have criticized Bungie for implementing excessive monetization.

Regardless of your stance on microtransactions, it’s clear that these collab events aren’t stopping anytime soon with a new Ghostbusters bundle on the way and all the details you’ll want to know being released along with that announcement.

Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters bundle contents

As first revealed on X/Twitter, the Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters bundle contains three appropriately themed cosmetic items: A Slimer ghost shell, an Ecto-1 ship, and a Horned Ghost sparrow.

Unlike most other previous crossover bundles, it does not contain a themed armor set, an Exotic weapon ornament, or an Exotic armor ornament.

The Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters collaboration bundle will be released on March 19, 2024. Once it is live players will able to purchase it from the Eververse store to redeem the unique Ghostbusters-themed cosmetics included in the bundle.

Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters bundle price

The Destiny 2 x Ghostbusters bundle is expected to cost around 2,000 Silver, the equivalent of $20, £16, or your regional equivalent.

Though an exact price has not been confirmed by Bungie yet, there is a good chance this estimate ends up being correct as previous Destiny 2 bundles have been priced at around this mark.

