Destiny 2’s Witcher collab brings Geralt-inspired gear to Season of the Wish

Season of the Wish for Destiny 2 will introduce a Witcher collab filled with new gear modeled after the White Wolf himself, Geralt of Rivia.

Bungie plans on rolling out Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish on Tuesday, November 28. During the new season, Guardians can expect to revisit The Dreaming City to uncover a host of new secrets, activities, and gear items.

Notably, Season of the Wish marks the title’s final season before The Final Shape expansion goes live in February 2024.

Article continues after ad

There’s plenty for players to look forward to as a result. And, interestingly enough, fans of The Witcher also have reason to be excited about the new seasonal content release.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2’s Witcher collab promises new Geralt-themed items

With one week to go before Season of the Wish arrives, Bungie has shared a new teaser image. The image boasts logos for both Destiny and The Witcher, while Guardians donning armor from the World of the Witcher occupy the foreground.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to the Bungie post, cosmetics and gear that have drawn influence from Geralt of Rivia will hit Destiny 2 alongside Season of the Wish on November 28.

Article continues after ad

A tweet from Destiny Bulletin adds even more context, claiming the Witcher collaboration will come packed with “armor ornaments, a Ghost shell, ship, Sparrow, emote, and finisher.”

Of course, more details about Destiny 2’s The Witcher collab should surface as Season of the Wish continues to draw near.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Bungie has surprised players with unexpected Destiny 2 crossover content. Earlier this year, cosmetics modeled after PlayStation titles such as Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon landed in the live-service shooter, for example.