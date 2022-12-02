Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes: Season 19 weapon changes, buffs & nerfs

Destiny 2 early patch notes for update 6.3.0 are here for the start of Season 19, although there’s still much to learn. Here are the Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes so far.
The Destiny 2 weekly reset is approaching, and the game’s new season remains under wraps for the most part. What we do know is that a new season brings a new patch, and Season 19 will arrive alongside Destiny 2 update 6.3.0.
So, what’s included? Well, Bungie is overhauling the game’s weapons with another huge balance patch that appears to hit almost everything in the game. You can also expect the patch to add whatever the new seasonal activities are (there are usually two) and introduce another season pass.
Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 update 6.3.0.
Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes highlights
Bungie’s latest blog post is chock-full of weapon adjustments to all archetypes, and it’s a lot to take in. Here are some key points, but for the full list, we’d recommend checking the blog. We’ll add to this page with the full patch notes as they arrive on Tuesday, too.
Full Auto
A new toggle in settings will be able to add Full Auto to all weapons, as Bungie said players have responded well to the Full Auto Retrofit mod. It’ll be looked at again after Lightfall to see if it can roll out to more weapons. The team is also looking at how this can apply to Glaives, Swords, and roaming Super melees.
Weapon Changes
A new season is a great chance for Bungie to take stock of its weapons and how they play in what the developer calls the “sandbox”.
As we mentioned, Bungie’s blog has a huge number of changes, but here are the highlights.
- Shotguns – Bungie is adjusting the pellet spread of Shotguns, and the team is giving each subfamily of Shotguns a fixed spread pattern and matching reticle.
- Sidearms – Drang and Drang (Baroque)’s zoom stat has been dropped from 14 to 13.
- Fusion Rifles – Fusion Rifle hip-fire reticles have been redesigned to react to things like firing or jumping, and Main Ingredient’s stability and aim assist have been nerfed.
- Glaives – Glaive projectiles have more reliable hit detection, and melee attacks with a Glaive can benefit from Exotic armor like Synthoceps. Glaives damage multipliers have been reduced against Champions and bosses, while base melee damage has dropped, too.
- Hand Cannons – Rose is getting a series of changes, with increased range, reduced stability and handling, and an Airborne effectiveness rating of 20.
- Blinding Effects – Older weapons like Grand Overture and The Queenbreaker now use the new Arc blind effect used in Season of Plunder.
- Weapon Mods – In Bungie’s own words “weapon mods that increase the effects of weapon perks do not make for interesting decisions”, so Dragonfly, Rampage, and Surrounded perks are enabled by default on those weapons.
Perk Changes
Destiny 2’s weapons are a complex weave of base weapons, archetypes and perks, and Bungie is taking a lot at perks with Destiny 2 update 6.3.0, too.
- Air Assault: Now grants stacking bonus to Airborne Effectiveness, with two stacks. One for a final blow, two for an airborne final blow, and each stack is worth an additional 30 Airborne Effectiveness points.
- Headseeker: Body shots now increase your precision multiplier and buff aim assist, and the base timer is now 0.55s.
- Encore: Bungie says this was too complex, but final blows now grant Encore stacks that allow for increased stability range and accuracy. There’s a max of four stacks, and body final blows add one stack, while precision blows add two.
- Seraph Rounds: Bungie has removed the +10% range buff, but it now offers +7 stability and +3 range.
- Tunnel Vision and Kill Clip: These two perks can now be refreshed while active, but Kill Clip’s damage bonus has dropped from 33% to 25%.
- Redirection: Now works more consistently across all enemy types.
Buffs & Nerfs in Destiny 2 Update 6.3.0 patch notes
Bungie is buffing the following:
- Hakke Breach Armaments trait: Increased damage vs Ward of Dawn and Well of Radiance sword by 30% (60% with the artifact mod for Season 19) and 15% damage increase against Stasis crystals.
- Gutshot Straight: Buffed Auto Rifle body damage to 20% from 10%.
- Compulsive Reloader: Now remains active down to half ammo capacity.
- High-Impact Frame intrinsic perk: Slow movement doesn’t turn off the perk.
- Ambitious Assassin: Time between kills upped from 5 seconds to 7.
- Well-Rounded: Now lasts 15 seconds (was 10)
- Recombination: 100% bonus damage in PvE at full stacks, adds 50% damage in PvP
- Zen Moment: No longer deactivates with a missed shot, and has a 1-second timer.
- Rewind Rounds: Now work properly when hitting Divinity cage.
- Genesis: Refills weapon ammo when breaking player shields
- One Quiet Moment: Faster reactivation after a final blow.
- Gun & Run: Now requires half the number of final blows to trigger.
For nerfs, expect to see the following:
- Box Breathing: Damage bonus on Scout Rifles reduced by 5%.
- Unstoppable Force: Damage reduced from 30% to 20%.
- One-Two Punch: Reduced bonus melee. Unpowered melee is now a 2x bonus, charged melee is now a 1.4x bonus, and against bosses, it’s 0.25.
Exotic Buffs and Nerfs in Destiny 2 Update 6.3.0 patch notes
The following are being reworked:
- The Fundamentals Perk (Hard Light, Borealis, Dead Messenger): New stats for each element:
- Arc: +25 handling and +5 range.
- Solar: +35 reload speed and +20 airborne effectiveness.
- Void: +20 stability and +10 aim assist.
- Borealis: Breaking a shield now refills from reserves and buffs the next five shots.
- Jade Rabbit: Three quick critical hits returns a round to the magazine and increases damage of the next body shot, stacks to three increased damage body shots.
Naturally, there are some exotic nerfs, with Bungie noting the overwhelming popularity of Arbalest, Divinity, and Witherhoard in endgame content.
- Witherhoard: Taken portal duration shortened to 4.5 seconds from 7.5 seconds.
- Divinity: Reduced weaken to 15% from 30% (still self-buffs to 30%)
- Arbalest: Reduced body shot damage to match Lorentz Driver.
- Gjallarhorn: Reduced impact and detonation damage by 25%.
- Forerunner: Base damage reduced (40 to 37), crit damage reduced (72 to 67).
Still, the fun stuff is right here – exotic buffs.
- Full Auto Trigger System changes mean these perks need to be replaced:
- No Time to Explain: replaced with Feeding Frenzy.
- Traveler’s Chosen: catalyst perk replaced with Surplus (it still has Osmosis).
- Vigilance Wing: catalyst perk replaced with Ensemble.
- Dead Man’s Tale: Increased body damage and reduced crit damage, now prefers critical hits over body hits in hip-fire.
- D.A.R.C.I.: Now applies Jolt when damaging targets affected by Personal Assistant, airborne effectiveness is now 80.
- Wish-Ender: Increased bonus vs Witherhoard-blighted targets from 10% to 25%.
- Whisper of the Worm: Airborne effectiveness now 80.
- The Prospector: Now has Chain Reaction as an intrinsic perk.
- Fourth Horseman: Recoil dropped by 50%.
- Forerunner: Increased critical damage by 30% and The Rock’s damage by 60% in PvE. Ammo cost to activate The Rock is now 4 (was 6), and the damage radius for The Rock is now increased by 20%.
- Merciless: Decreased charge time.
- Rat King: Radius from teammates to activate its perk is now 20m instead of 15.
- Legend of Acrius: Removed movement penalties.
- Bastion: Reduced spread angle by 6%.
- Quicksilver Storm: PvP grenade damage and explosion radius increased, rocket damage now Kinetic.
- Coldheart: Reduced cooldown on Ionic Trace, maxes stability and reload speed at max damage, and picking up Ionic Trace reduces time to hit max damage.
- Xenophage: Half damage as impact, other half as detonation, with overall damage buffed by 5%.
- Cloudstrike: Lightning Storm activates properly when hitting Divinity’s cage.
For more, including exotic armor changes, we’d recommend reading the full blog.
That’s everything we have so far for the Destiny 2 Update 6.3.0 patch notes. For more tips and guides covering all things Destiny, check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.
