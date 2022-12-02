Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes: Season 19 weapon changes, buffs & nerfs

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at lloyd.coombes@dexerto.com.

Destiny 2 early patch notes for update 6.3.0 are here for the start of Season 19, although there’s still much to learn. Here are the Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes so far.

The Destiny 2 weekly reset is approaching, and the game’s new season remains under wraps for the most part. What we do know is that a new season brings a new patch, and Season 19 will arrive alongside Destiny 2 update 6.3.0.

So, what’s included? Well, Bungie is overhauling the game’s weapons with another huge balance patch that appears to hit almost everything in the game. You can also expect the patch to add whatever the new seasonal activities are (there are usually two) and introduce another season pass.

Here’s everything we know about Destiny 2 update 6.3.0.

Bungie Season 19 will roll into Lightfall in February.

Destiny 2 update 6.3.0 patch notes highlights

Bungie’s latest blog post is chock-full of weapon adjustments to all archetypes, and it’s a lot to take in. Here are some key points, but for the full list, we’d recommend checking the blog. We’ll add to this page with the full patch notes as they arrive on Tuesday, too.