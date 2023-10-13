Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2023: start date, Eerie Engrams and more

Festival of the Lost is returning in 2023, here’s what you need to know including the start date, rewards, and the new eerie engram focusing system.

Another year means another new Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2. Once again Eva Levante has come to grace us with Halloween cheer, bringing tricks and treats along the way.

Like previous years, Festival of the Lost will reprise the Haunted Sectors, but 2023 hopes to make the experience a little more rewarding.

Keen to join in on the Spooktacular event? You can find all the information here.

Festival of the Lost will start in Destiny 2 on the 17th of October 2023 (Tuesday). Bungie mentioned in their recent TWID that the event will be starting next week, which will come with the weekly reset that occurs each Tuesday.

The event will likely run for a total of 3 weeks as per previous years, so make sure you get in and grab your goodies before the 7th of November 2023.

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost Eerie Engrams

A new type of engram has emerged for Festival of the Lost 2023. Eerie Engrams can be used immediately for some treats or can be used as currency for Hocus Focusing.

Bungie Players will need to complete Haunted Sectors in order to collect Eerie Engrams.

These engrams will have a chance to drop upon completing a Haunted Sector, with Legend-level Haunted Sectors offering a higher drop chance.

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost Hocus Focusing

Hocus Focusing will allow players to acquire Exotic armor with four focusing categories. This is also alongside the Legendary Weapons Eerie Engram focusing. Focusing will require Candy currency and an Eerie Engram, but it makes it the perfect time to farm for an exotic Armor piece or Legendary Festival of the Lost weapon.

Destiny 2: Festival of the Lost Cosmetics

As per usual, Festival of the Lost will come with spooky cosmetics that players can pick up. It’s not yet known how these will be acquired but it will likely be through Silver or Bright Dust. Bungie has shared an image of the armor set available during the event.

Bungie Players can expect an Arachnid theme for the cosmetics released in Festival of the Lost 2023.

With a bunch of rewards on offer during this Halloween season, it’s the perfect time to hop in and start grinding for those perfect rolls, and maybe even pick up a few of the neat cosmetics along the way.