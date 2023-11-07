Destiny 2 Season of the Wish unveiled as new update teases 15th wish after 5-year mystery

Destiny 2’s most recent update has revealed the elusive 15th wish, paving the way for the announcement of the upcoming Season of the Wish.

It’s a bit of a mixed time to be a Destiny 2 player. With the recent announcement of Bungie layoffs, the community has certainly felt the pain run through. The game is slowly moving towards the final expansion of The Final Shape, with Season of the Witch almost completed.

Season of the Witch saw guardians assist Eris Morn, with the final cutscene leading to a huge reveal that shocked the Destiny 2 community.

Article continues after ad

The final cutscene for the Imbaru Engine hinted at the game’s elusive 15th wish, a 5-year-old mystery that originally launched with the Forsaken expansion and The Last Wish raid. Players have spent countless hours since trying to decipher the 15th wish, only to no avail. Though now, it seems Bungie has lent players a helping hand, announcing Season of the Wish as the next season.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 reveals Season of the Wish

Revealed by the official Destiny 2 Twitter page, Season of the Wish will follow shortly after Season of the Witch finishes. The art shown in the announcement depicts three guardians approaching from a portal, with Riven, the raid boss of The Last Wish, accompanying them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Congratulations to those who have solved the final puzzle of the Imbaru Engine. Season of the Wish arrives on November 28. Until then, O Guardian Mine.” the post reads.

It’s not quite certain what this may mean for the next season of Destiny 2, but it seems that Riven has become one of our closest companions thanks to the 15th wish. Season of the Wish will also contain a dungeon, meaning it’s possible we could be returning to the Dreaming City come the new season.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, we’ll just have to wait until November 28th to see what Bungie has in store.