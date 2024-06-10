Destiny 2 will return to one of its most iconic locations next year

Ever since The Final Shape launched for Destiny 2, the community has been wrapped up in an experience that has blown expectations out of the water. That said, interest has quickly turned to what’s coming next, and now Bungie has revealed a return to an iconic location is on the horizon.

Following the thrilling conclusion to the longest raid race in Destiny history, Bungie confirmed that players would be able to tune into a live stream on the game’s future. That reveal aired on June 10, breaking down the next three episodes in detail.

The biggest headline from the reveal is that Guardians are finally able to return to the Dreadnaught, Oryx’s huge ship from the Taken King expansion in Destiny 1. As one of the most iconic locations in the looter shooter, its extended period in the shade will have come as a surprise to many.

In Episode Three of The Final Shape, titled Heresy, Guardians head back to the ship to confront a mysterious force that the development team is describing as “Eldritch.” What exactly this means is unclear, but it’s likely to lean heavily into existing Hive lore in a similar way to Shadowkeep and Eris’ story.

It also comes with a whole host of new themed weapons and armor for players to collect. Weapons are described as “peeling back,” revealing a physical skeleton underneath. The new armor includes a set that matches Eris perfectly, and the Hive Ship Navigator set that is made from thousands of bones.

The whole package sounds compelling, and it should serve as an interesting follow-up to the first two episodes of the expansion. Though players won’t get access to Heresy until next year, there will be plenty of content to get into in the meantime.

The end of the livestream also confirmed that Destiny 2 isn’t going anywhere just yet, despite rumors of Destiny 3 swirling among the community. Codenamed Frontiers, it promises another year of content beyond the three episodes coming in Year 10.