Destiny 2 Pathfinder explained: How it works, rewards, and more

Destiny 2 is releasing a new Pathfinder pursuit system that will incorporate bounties, patrols, and weekly vendor challenges, all under a new roof. Here’s how the new system will work.

The Final Shape is introducing a new system called Pathfinder, which will see several different tired systems incorporated under a single banner. This includes patrols, bounties, and much more, giving players a new way to progress each week in a more streamlined and simplified manner.

Pathfinder will be released in Destiny 2 with The Final Shape on June 4, 2024. This new system will incorporate the new location of The Pale Heart as one of the potential tracks, rewarding players who complete it.

Destiny 2 Pathfinder how it works

Destiny 2’s Pathfinder is the new pursuit system that will combine and simplify the bounty, patrol, and weekly vendor challenges.

Essentially, players will have the option to complete up to 20 nodes, each split into five different tiers. At the end of the track is marvelous loot, so all players need to do is complete the objectives required.

Bungie Guardians can complete objectives within their Pathfinder, with the goal to get the reward at the end.

Players need to complete an objective from each tier, starting from the left and moving to the right.

Each time you claim an objective, you’ll receive rewards — and you can complete multiple of them within the same tier. Building a path to the final reward lets you pick it up and offers you the option to reset your Pathfinder.

Resetting your Pathfinder costs Glimmer, and can be done an infinite amount of times provided you have the currency. However, you’ll receive diminishing rewards to a certain point if you keep resetting it in the same week.

Each weekly reset will completely restart your card, providing you with fresh rewards and new objectives to complete.

Destiny 2 Pathfinder Rituals and Destination

The Final Shape will launch with two Pathfinders; one available for all Guardians replacing the bounty and weekly challenges, and another for The Pale Heart as a part of the campaign.

Rituals Pathfinder will provide you with a set of objectives based on ritual activities like Vanguard Strikes, Nightfalls, Onslaught, and the Crucible. While some of the objectives can be completed in any of the listed activities, others may require you to jump into a specific one.

The Destination Pathfinder for The Pale Heart will have objectives based on what you’d usually expect to see from destination bounties. On top of that, new location-based objectives called Field Assignments will be completable and trackable on your map.

Destiny 2 Pathfinder rewards

Ritual Pathfinder Rewards

All bounties from ritual activities have been placed under the Rituals Pathfinder. As such, a single instance of Pathfinder will contain objectives that may be specific to each ritual activity, alongside more generic objectives.

On weeks when there’s an active reputation booster, the first three instances of Pathfinder will contain more objectives associated with the booster activity.

Completing a node in the Rituals Pathfinder will grant experience like regular bounties, and completing a path is designed to be similar to finishing off a weekly vendor bounty challenge.

However, vendor challenges are limited to three per week per character, though Pathfinder’s progress is shared across all characters and infinitely repeatable. This means the reward amounts have been changed accordingly.

First three completions

Prime Engram

Enhancement Prism

150 Bright Dust

25000 XP

Next seven completions

Enhancement Prism

150 Bright Dust

4000 XP

Subsequent completions

Enhancement Core

30 Bright Dust

4000 XP

Destination Pathfinder Rewards

The Destinations Pathfinder is designed to encourage completing many paths over many objectives in each Pathfinder. Therefore, you’ll want to find the optimal path to gain the most rewards.