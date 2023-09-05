Destiny 2 Crota’s End loot table: How to get weapons and armor

Crota’s End has finally arrived in Destiny 2 and it has been a massive success, far more than how it was back in Destiny 1. As such, here is a complete list of all the loot you can obtain per encounter as they are quite good and worth obtaining.

Crota’s End has been a massive success for far in Destiny 2. The contest mode of the raid saw a difficulty level that the community had missed for a while in the game. In fact, it was way more difficult than Root of Nightmares and the number of people who completed Crota’s End in contest mode was much lesser than the former.

However, with contest mode over, it is time to grind. There are pretty good weapons in Crota’s End raid and here is a list of all that you can obtain. Apart from that, the armor from the raid is also quite good looking with a reprised version from the Age of Triumph version of the raid.

Bungie Necrochasm can be obtained from Crota’s End raid

List of all weapons and armor from Crota’s End raid

Just like every other raid in Destiny 2, the weapons and armor you can obtain are tied to certain encounters. Therefore, if you are looking to grind something specific, your time will be spent better focusing on one particular encounter instead of the whole raid.

The weapons and armor you can obtain across the encounters have been presented in the following table:

First Encounter- Traverse the Abyss Second Encounter- Bridge Encounter Third Encounter- Ir Yut, The Deathsinger Final Encounter- Crota’s End Song of Ir Yu- Arc Machine Gun Swordbreaker- Strand Shotgun Oversoul Edict- Arc Pulse Rifle Word of Crota- Void Hand Cannon Abyss Defiant- Solar Auto Rifle Oversoul Edict- Arc Pulse Rifle Song of Ir Yu- Arc Machine Gun Abyss Defiant- Solar Auto Rifle Fan of Ir Yut- Strand Scout Rifle Fang of Ir Yut- Strand Scout Rifle Chest Armor Necrochasm- Exotic Kinetic Auto Rifle Chest Armor Chest Armor Arms Helmet Leg Armor Arms Class Item

One of the most essential aspects to note here is that Swordbreaker and Fang of Ir Yut are strand weapons. Apart from that, Oversoul Edict is a really powerful pulse rifle that can function in both PvP and PvE.

This completes our guide for Crota’s End loot table in Destiny 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

