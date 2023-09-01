Destiny 2: How to get the Exotic auto rifle Necrochasm

The Exotic auto rifle Necrochasm has returned to Destiny 2 with the release of the Crota’s End raid, here’s exactly how to grab the auto rifle for yourself.

Destiny 2 is continuing its trend of reprising raids from its prequel. Starting off with Vault of Glass back in Season of the Splicer, then hitting the player base with the beloved King’s Fall Raid, Bungie is bringing Crota’s End to the stand in Season of the Witch.

Article continues after ad

Crota’s End returns with similar mechanics and drops as before, including the beloved Necrochasm Exotic auto rifle.

Looking to pick up the newest raid Exotic in Destiny 2? We’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Exotic Necrochasm in Destiny 2

The Necrochasm is a reward from the Bottomless Pit quest that’s handed out by the raid vendor for Crota’s End. This quest does not require any currency to purchase.

In order for players to grab the Necrochasm within the first 48 hours of Crota’s End’s release, players will need to complete the raid on contest difficulty if they’d like to attain the eEotic.

Article continues after ad

If you start the Bottomless Pit questline and are unable to finish it within the first 48 hours, you’ll need to pick up the quest from the same vendor and start again from the beginning.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Players who aren’t able to complete the Bottomless Pit questline within the first 48 hours will also need to pick up Essence of Oversouls to progress the quest. These can be gathered by completing raid encounters and triumphs.

How to get the Necrochasm Catalyst in Destiny 2

It’s not yet known how to grab the catalyst for the Necrochasm in Destiny 2, but it’s likely to do with completing encounters within the raid or discovering secrets within the environment.

Article continues after ad

In order to complete the catalyst objective, players will need to acquire Essence of Oversouls. These are obtained by completing raid encounters and triumphs.

Players who are lucky enough to grab the catalyst within contest mode will not be able to complete the catalyst objective, however, as the game will show 20 out of 35 collected, regardless of whether they collect more.

Article continues after ad

Once the 48-hour window ends, any Essence of Oversouls previously collected during content mode will count towards the catalyst objective. The number will continue from how much the player acquired during this period.