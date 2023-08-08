They say the bigger, the better, and you don’t get much bigger than a Rocket Launcher. These Heavy explosive weapons are perfect for burst damage and clearing out grouped adds quickly. Here’s our list of the best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 for PvE & PvP.

Everybody likes the idea of a big gun producing an even bigger bang. While Grenade Launchers and Glaives can produce those explosions to an extent it takes a Rocket Launcher to truly deliver. This is convenient because this gun class also happens to be one of the strongest in Destiny 2.

Article continues after ad

Most Rocket Launchers aren’t versatile but for burst damage against bosses and champions, you can’t go wrong with them. Especially fire and forget launchers that require little effort to work into an effective DPS rotation. Needless to say, you’re going to want a good launcher.

While the below ranking is primarily based on how effective each Rocket Launcher is it also takes into account how easy that weapon is to obtain and farm. Also, Exotic guns are judged more harshly as they use up your sole Exotic slot.

Article continues after ad

Best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 PvE

Rocket Launchers are currently the burst DPS kings of PvE, making them one of – if not the best – Heavy weapons to run for boss damage. They are only getting stronger too with some of Destiny’s newest launchers taking them to a whole new level.

Red Herring

Bungie It’s nothing spectacular but Red Herring is easy to get and does a fine job as an entry-level option.

Although comfortably the weakest entry on this list, Red Herring is still a reliable craftable option that is extremely easy to acquire. All you have to do is complete a few Witch Queen campaign missions and it’s all yours. A fantastic option for new Guardians looking for an effective entry-level Rocket Launcher.

Article continues after ad

God Roll: Field Prep + Frenzy

Gjallarhorn

DPS-wise Gjallarhorn is actually pretty underwhelming being outclassed by numerous Legendary Rocket Launchers. However, its unique Perk – Pack Hunter – makes it an incredible support weapon, granting your teammates intrinsic Wolfpack Rounds on all their non-Exotic launchers.

God Roll: Curated Roll

The Hothead

Bungie The Hothead was the definitive choice for years and still remains one of the best PvE Rocket Launchers to this day.

For years The Hothead was the definitive Rocket Launcher to use and it’s not hard to see why. It has well-balanced stats, is relatively easy to farm, and gets access to an incredible PvE perk pool. Even today this remains an extremely strong choice to use in your DPS rotation.

Article continues after ad

God Roll: Auto-Loading Holster + Explosive Light

Cold Comfort

Added alongside Ghosts of the Deep, this dungeon drop has quickly established itself as arguably the best PvE Rocket Launcher for raw DPS in Destiny 2. Plus it can be farmed solo by repeating the opening encounter. Doing so will take some time, but it’s worth the investment for such a good gun.

God Roll: Envious Assassin + Bait and Switch/Explosive Light

Apex Predator

Bungie With its incredible DPS and ease of use, Apex Predator is the best PvE Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2.

Apex Predator is very comparable to the Cold Comfort but just about takes the top slot as it has a few advantages over its Stasis rival. Mostly that it isn’t as RNG-dependent to get a good roll as this is craftable, plus Reconstruction on a Rocket Launcher is superb and easy to use.

Article continues after ad

God Roll: Reconstruction + Bait and Switch

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 PvP

Due to limited Heavy ammo, you won’t have the chance to use Rocket Launchers that often in the Crucible. Even so, launchers offer one of the most reliable ways to secure final blows so they’re worth using. Also, they are dominant in Gambit dealing huge damage to players and bosses alike.

Crowning Duologue

Bungie Destiny 2’s first Strand Rocket Launcher isn’t good in PvE but is a surprisingly strong choice in PvP.

Contrary to what you might expect, Precision Frames don’t generally perform that well in PvP. However, the Crowning Duologue is an exception thanks to its ability to roll Impulse Amplifier. It’s hard to dodge lock-on rockets that move this quickly.

Article continues after ad

God Roll: Impulse Amplifier + Cluster Bomb/Chain Reaction/Hatchling

Ascendancy

The Ascendancy is an alternative to Crowning Duologue that comes with one big advantage, there is no RNG involved to acquire a God Roll. You can simply head over to the Exotic Archive and purchase it from the Legacy section for 75,000 Glimmer, 100 Legendary Shards, 2 Enhancement Prisms, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

God Roll: Curated Roll – Impulse Amplifier + Chain Reaction

Deathbringer

Bungie Perhaps the most underrated PvP Exotic, Deathbringer is a monster for map control and clearing objectives.

Living up to its name, this largely forgotten Exotic Rocket Launcher is one of the best in PvP. It effectively fires a handheld Nova Bomb that silently descends and destroys enemy teams. Plus it doesn’t damage the user so it’s safe to shoot straight into the floor to punish enemy guardians that get too close.

Article continues after ad

God Roll: Curated Roll

Blowout

In PvE, this Arc Rocket Launcher is overshadowed by its superior cousin, The Hothead. However, PvP favors Blowout thanks to its ability to roll DPS perks like Cluster Bomb and Chain Reaction. If you have Crucible Engrams lying around consider focusing Blowout and giving it a try.

God Roll: Impulse Amplifier + Cluster Bomb/Chain Reaction

Roar of the Bear

Bungie You’ll want to farm Iron Banner for a God Roll Roar of Bear when given the chance as it’s a beast in PvP.

Roar of the Bear isn’t an overly popular Rocket Launcher, yet we think this Iron Banner-exclusive drop is top-tier. Not only does it get access to several fantastic PvP perks, but it’s also a High-Impact frame granting it unmatched Blast Radius which is perfect for multi-kills and game-winning plays.

Article continues after ad

God Roll: Impulse Amplifier + Cluster Bomb/Chain Reaction

That’s everything you need to know about the best Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2 PvE and PvP. For more useful tips check out some of our other content:

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | How to fish in Destiny 2 | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Season of the Deep Season Pass: Rewards & ranks | How to get Epochal Integration | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Stasis Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds